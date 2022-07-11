NEGOTIATIONS EXTENDED: VIA RAIL'S SERVICE SUSPENSION POSTPONED

MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) continues to negotiate with the union representing some 2,400 VIA Rail employees working in its stations, on board its trains, in its maintenance centres, the VIA Customer Centre, and administrative offices.

As talks have progressed, Unifor has pushed the strike deadline until 4:00 p.m. (ET) on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Some services for Monday, July 11 may be impacted. For the latest updates on train status please visit our website at viarail.ca.

"VIA Rail remains committed to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement," said Martin R Landry, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In the past few months, there has been an increased appetite for travel. We recognize the additional stress this situation is placing on our passengers and the communities we serve from coast to coast to coast."

VIA Rail is offering customers the opportunity to make changes to their travel plans without service fees for any departures prior to July 31st, 2022.

Please visit viarail.ca to modify your reservation or call 1 888 VIA-RAIL (1 888 842-7245), or our TTY service (for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing) 1 800 268-9503

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook viarailcanada

Instagram @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Jamie Orchard, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877-393-8787, [email protected]