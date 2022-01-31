Nearly Half of Canadian Companies Plan to Expand Their Teams in First Half of 2022, Robert Half Research Shows

More than Four in 10 Employers Offering Remote Work Options and Higher Starting Salaries to Attract Skilled Candidates

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The job market is poised to continue its recovery into 2022, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half suggests. According to the company's State of Canadian Hiring Survey of more than 800 senior managers, 49 per cent of respondents anticipate adding new permanent positions in the first half of the year, up six points from six months ago; another 45 per cent plan to fill vacated positions. In addition, contract hiring is heating up with 52 per cent of senior managers expecting to bring in more contract talent this year.

Top Hiring Strategies

According to the research, companies are pulling multiple levers to attract skilled candidates:

47 per cent are offering remote options and evaluating candidates outside of their office's geography.

46 per cent are increasing starting salaries.

31 per cent are loosening education, skills, or experience requirements.

30 per cent are providing signing bonuses.

29 per cent are giving more paid time off.

"Skilled professionals currently have access to more career opportunities and power in the hiring process than ever before," said David King, Canadian senior managing director of Robert Half. "To attract and land top talent, employers need to be active in promoting what makes their company a great place to work. This includes offering comprehensive compensation and benefits packages as well as remote flexibility."

Remote Recruiting Opportunities

Adopting a remote-first approach can give employers a leg up when competing for top talent: Previous Robert Half research reveals six in 10 professionals are interested in pursuing fully remote positions.

Findings from the State of Canadian Hiring Survey show many companies recognize the benefits of offering fully remote roles:

More applications from skilled candidates (47 per cent)

Greater compensation flexibility (39 per cent)

A quicker hiring process (33 per cent)

"Many companies have seen the benefits of remote work over the past two years," added King. "Their positive experience, combined with a current shortage of specialized talent in Canada, have prompted employers to embrace the idea of offering fully remote roles in order to access a larger candidate pool and facilitate a faster hiring and onboarding process."

Remote Hiring and Onboarding Challenges

When asked to reveal the biggest obstacle to hiring remote talent, the top responses among senior managers were:

Assessing candidates' skills through virtual interviews Developing compensation packages for candidates outside of the company's city or province Scheduling virtual interviews across multiple time zones

And when it comes to onboarding employees remotely, human resources managers said the greatest challenges are:

Building engagement and connection Having adequate equipment and technology Providing training and support

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from November 11 to December 30, 2021. It includes responses from more than 800 senior managers in finance, technology, marketing, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

