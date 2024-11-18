Nearly $330 Million for Bécancour Port and Industrial Park: A strategic investment for the Mauricie Battery Industry

BÉCANCOUR, QC, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing in strengthening the country's supply chains and increasing opportunities for our companies to expand into global markets. These efforts are helping to make life more affordable for Canadians and Quebecers.

Today, the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, the Honourable Anita Anand, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, announced a federal investment of $163.8 million for a project at the Bécancour Port and Industrial Park, in partnership with the Government of Québec, for a total investment of up to $327.6 million. The project includes the refurbishment and expansion of port infrastructure, the addition of storage capacity and other measures to improve port access and fluidity in the Bécancour Waterfront Industrial Park.

These improvements will reduce congestion, optimize storage space and diversify the Park's activities. They will also enable the site to meet the needs of new and emerging markets, notably the battery industry, a strategic sector for the economic future of Quebec and Canada.

Thanks to this investment, the port will be better equipped to support the rapid growth of industries linked to batteries and other green technologies. This project will reinforce Bécancour's position as a key hub for the battery industry in North America, contributing to Canada's energy transition and job creation in the Mauricie region.

"Improving the Bécancour Industrial Park and Port will significantly strengthen our critical supply chains. Supporting projects such as this one improves the port's capacity and stimulates its economic growth. This contributes to building a stronger, more sustainable economy for Quebecers, as well as for all Canadians."

The Honourable Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

"The improvements to the Bécancour Waterfront Industrial Park illustrate not only our commitment to strengthening Canada's supply chains, but also our desire to position Quebec, and more specifically the Energy Transition Valley, as a leader in the battery industry. This strategic investment will support growth in the green economy, while creating quality jobs in the Mauricie region and elsewhere. We are laying the foundations for a successful energy transition for all Quebecers and Canadians."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This announcement marks a significant step towards improving the port infrastructure and services provided by the SPIPB. Our teams are proudly leading the deployment of major projects, and I'm grateful for their tireless efforts. As a native of the Gentilly area, I feel privileged to contribute to such achievements in my region!"

Donald Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer

Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour (SPIPB)

Quick facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth.

economic growth. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada is making investments to strengthen the country's supply chains, foster economic growth and increase opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets, helping to reduce the cost of living for Canadians.

is making investments to strengthen the country's supply chains, foster economic growth and increase opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets, helping to reduce the cost of living for Canadians. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program that helps infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada .

. Since 2017, a total of $4.1 billion has been committed to projects that support improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

has been committed to projects that support improvements to roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors.

