The governments of Canada and Quebec have granted a total of $966,000 in financial assistance over three years to Technopole maritime du Québec (TMQ) to stimulate and support growth in the cutting-edge sectors of marine technology and biotechnology as well as maritime transportation. This Rimouski-based NPO, a leader in Quebec and Canada in its field, brings together and mobilizes an entire ecosystem fostering innovation and development in the blue economy.

The Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, on behalf of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $600,000 from CED under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

For her part, the Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Chantal Rouleau, highlighted $300,000 in financial assistance as part of the Ministère des Transports' new maritime vision Avantage Saint-Laurent. She also noted the $66,000 financial contribution granted by the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation to support the MeRLIN project, launched by Technopole maritime du Québec in 2020.

These investments will help unleash the potential of marine technology and biotechnology as well as provide spin-offs for SMEs in this field in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region and across Quebec. As a leader in the sector, Technopole maritime du Québec will thus be able to pursue its role as the driving force behind the cluster and support the development and growth of a more competitive entrepreneurial environment.

Quotes

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness is one of our core priorities. That is why we are providing our assistance to Technopole maritime du Québec, an organization whose success is raising the profile not just of the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, but of the entire Quebec and Canadian economy. We are here to support our workers and SMEs; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, greener, resilient, sustainable economy."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"In Québec, opportunities for the development of marine biotechnologies are as vast as the St. Lawrence. The gouvernement du Québec, through its maritime vision Advantage St. Lawrence, is very proud to support Technopole maritime du Québec in fulfilling its mandate with the different actors of the sector. I am convinced that the maritime industry of the future will focus on innovation, artificial intelligence, infrastructure performance, research and the reduction of its environmental footprint."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"The growth of our technology, biotechnology, and maritime transportation businesses is essential to develop the blue economy in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region and for Quebec. Our government is committed to helping businesses that leverage innovation and clean economic growth. By supporting Technopole maritime du Québec, this is exactly what we are doing today. We are assisting an organization that plays a key role among SMEs in its sector."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Thanks to this support from the federal and provincial governments, Technopole maritime du Québec can devote its energy to fostering its network across the province, in Canada and internationally. With this assistance, its 60 members and its many partners, TMQ is proud to stimulate sustainable growth in innovative maritime sectors in Quebec."

Noémie Giguère, Executive Director, Technopole maritime du Québec

Quick facts

CED's contribution is part of a series of funding announcements that will take place in the coming weeks totalling nearly $40 million in over 20 projects by innovative businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow.

in over 20 projects by innovative businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. CED is a key federal player in Quebec to promote economic development in the regions and among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

to promote economic development in the regions and among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The REGI program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

Unveiled in June 2021 , Avantage Saint-Laurent, Quebec's new maritime vision, is aiming to make the river a powerful vector for economic, social, and environmental development.

, Avantage new maritime vision, is aiming to make the river a powerful vector for economic, social, and environmental development. A budget of nearly $927 million has been set aside to implement measures related to Avantage Saint‑Laurent's three orientations:

has been set aside to implement measures related to Avantage Saint‑Laurent's three orientations: To equip the St. Lawrence River with modern, competitive port infrastructure;



To ensure effective, ecosystem-friendly navigation on the St. Lawrence ;

;

To provide maritime communities with promising, sustainable development opportunities.

Technopole maritime du Québec is home to the Bas-Saint-Laurent management team of the Ressources, sciences et technologies marines cluster of excellence. The Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation has also granted a $300,000 financial contribution to this cluster of excellence to ensure its continued operation.

