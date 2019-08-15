Nearly $125,000 to support the growth of two Centre-du-Québec manufacturing businesses

The Government of Canada supports projects by Pro-Innov and Trépanfils

PLESSISVILLE, QC, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Pro-Innov and Trépanfils were able to carry out various activities with the help of a total of $124,419 in repayable contributions from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

With $37,675 in financial assistance, 9329-4767 Québec Inc. (Pro-Innov) was able to develop a unique and innovative product: a model of a harvester for haskap growers. Operating in the niche market of agriculture equipment manufacturing, the company can therefore expand its product offerings and serve a new market segment. Trépanfils (1997) Inc. received $86,744 in financial assistance to increase its productivity through the acquisition of digital production equipment. The manufacturing SME is thus better equipped to meet the growing demand from, and requirements of, its military customers.

The funding was announced today by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue. The Government of Canada's assistance will help the recipient businesses achieve their set objectives. Their respective projects will generate total investments of over $400,000 in the Centre-du-Québec region and, more specifically, in the L'Érable regional county municipality.

The Government of Canada is committed to creating close partnerships with Quebec businesses to support their efforts to innovate and increase their productivity and competitiveness so that they can contribute to the economic vitality of the regions, the creation of jobs and the improvement of citizens' quality of life.

Quotes

"By helping businesses invest in equipment and tools that will improve their performance, and by encouraging product marketing and market development projects, our government is standing by its commitments to drive expansion, innovation and exports. I am also delighted to know that these projects will contribute to the economic vitality of the L'Érable regional county municipality and the Centre-du-Québec region."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"In keeping with our commitment to foster the growth of the Canadian economy, the Government of Canada has made it its goal to better support businesses that invest in productivity enhancement in order to ensure their growth and that of the Canadian economy."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

