This year's National Volunteer Week theme, "Volunteers Make Waves," reflects the ripple effect that every act of service has in our communities and throughout the country.

"At DUC, volunteers are the currents behind our conservation efforts—propelling the organization forward since it began, 87 years ago," says Tim Binch, National Manager of Volunteer Fundraising, DUC.

Each year, DUC honours its most dedicated regional leaders through its Volunteer of the Year recognitions. These volunteers exemplify how individual commitment can create collective change.

The organization is proud to announce Kevin Guenard of Alberta as DUC's National Volunteer of the Year, a passionate conservationist and mentor who's served with DUC for over 27 years. "Waterfowl and wildlife don't recognize borders," says Guenard. "They recognize a safe place to winter and nest, and taking care of those places is our true goal."

Kevin is joined by outstanding volunteer leaders from every province, including a tie of two winners from Prince Edward Island:

With thanks to more than 3,030 volunteers across the country, DUC's success in conserving and restoring wetlands is only possible because of the people who believe in its mission and take action to make a difference.

These volunteers are the pulse of a movement that spans generations and geographies — and the difference they make is felt every day in the wildlife and landscapes they help.

Interested in becoming a DUC Volunteer?

Join the flock and turn your passion for conservation into action.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

