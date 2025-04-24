National Volunteer Week: Ducks Unlimited Canada celebrates its flock of conservation champions Français

Ducks Unlimited Canada

Apr 24, 2025, 14:37 ET

STONEWALL, MB, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - From April 27 to May 3, Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) joins organizations from across the country to mark National Volunteer Week 2025.

Canada's leading environmental conservation organization is saluting the people who generously share their time and passion to help conserve and restore Canadian wetlands and associated habitats.

Amy Young named Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Nova Scotia Volunteer of the Year. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
Bettylou Christenson named Ducks Unlimited Canada’s British Columbia Volunteer of the Year. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
Darcy McWilliam named Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Ontario Volunteer of the Year. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
Dawn Alger named Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Saskatchewan Volunteer of the Year. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
Eric Shaw named one of Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Prince Edward Island Volunteers of the Year. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
Dr. Gaston De Serres named Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Quebec Volunteer of the Year. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
Jim Anton named Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Manitoba Volunteer of the Year. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
Kevin Guenard named Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Alberta Volunteer of the Year and DUC's Na (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
Layton Ford named Ducks Unlimited Canada’s New Brunswick Volunteer of the Year. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
Reg Maddix named one of Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Prince Edward Island Volunteers of the Year. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
Travis Brenton named Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Newfoundland & Labrador Volunteer of the Year. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
Volunteer of the year summaries. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)
This year's National Volunteer Week theme, "Volunteers Make Waves," reflects the ripple effect that every act of service has in our communities and throughout the country.  

"At DUC, volunteers are the currents behind our conservation efforts—propelling the organization forward since it began, 87 years ago," says Tim Binch, National Manager of Volunteer Fundraising, DUC.

Each year, DUC honours its most dedicated regional leaders through its Volunteer of the Year recognitions. These volunteers exemplify how individual commitment can create collective change.

The organization is proud to announce Kevin Guenard of Alberta as DUC's National Volunteer of the Year, a passionate conservationist and mentor who's served with DUC for over 27 years. "Waterfowl and wildlife don't recognize borders," says Guenard. "They recognize a safe place to winter and nest, and taking care of those places is our true goal."

Kevin is joined by outstanding volunteer leaders from every province, including a tie of two winners from Prince Edward Island:

With thanks to more than 3,030 volunteers across the country, DUC's success in conserving and restoring wetlands is only possible because of the people who believe in its mission and take action to make a difference.

These volunteers are the pulse of a movement that spans generations and geographies — and the difference they make is felt every day in the wildlife and landscapes they help.

Interested in becoming a DUC Volunteer?
Join the flock and turn your passion for conservation into action.
Become a Volunteer — Ducks Unlimited Canada

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

National Volunteer Week Media Kit
ducks.mediavalet.com/portals/NVW2025-EN

DUC Media: [email protected]

