OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The call for applications for the National Gallery of Canada's (NGC) General Idea Fellowship 2024 is now open. Applicants have until March 28, 2024, 11:59 PM EST, to send their submissions. The name of the recipient fellow will be revealed in early Spring. Research projects must focus on the use and exploration of the NGC's collections, in particular the Art Metropole collection, the General Idea fonds, the AA Bronson collection and related Gallery material.

The General Idea Fellowship, amounting to $CAD 15,000—expenses and/or allowances included—is valid for one year from May 31, 2024. The Fellowship is open to Canadian and international art historians, curators, critics, conservators, graduate students, independent researchers and other professionals working in the visual arts, museology or in related disciplines. Research must be carried out on-site at the NGC.

Established in 2021 by artist AA Bronson, the General Idea Fellowship stimulates and supports scholarly research in contemporary art. Research must be in any aspect of contemporary art, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, printmaking, artists' book and multiple production, video, installation and other techniques. Current fellow Alper Turan is a curator and writer based in New York and Berlin. Turan's curatorial practice draws upon queer strategies, abstractions as well as embodied and libidinal knowledge. His research concentrates on exhibition-related moments, exhibitions as intimate spaces and exhibitionism.

"It is a pleasure and a privilege to make these valuable collections available to scholars and advance knowledge of the Gallery's contemporary collections, including the rich collection of artists' books and multiples found in the Library and Archives," said Amy Rose, Senior Manager, NGC Library, Archives and Research Fellowship Program. "We look forward to receiving a wide variety of applications and continuing the important research established by the two previous fellows."

The findings of the Fellow's research will be presented during a lecture at the NGC Library and Archives close to the end of the year-long research in spring 2025.

Qualified candidates, including Indigenous peoples, women, people of any sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, racialized people and people with disabilities, are invited to apply. For more information, please visit gallery.ca.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Ankosé: Everything is Connected / Tout est relié

The NGC is dedicated to amplifying voices through art and extending the reach and breadth of its collection, exhibitions program, and public activities to represent all Canadians, while centring Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Ankosé—an Anishinaabemowin word that means "everything is connected"—reflects the Gallery's mission to create dynamic experiences that open hearts and minds, and allow for new ways of seeing ourselves, one another, and our diverse histories, through the visual arts. The NGC is home to a rich contemporary Indigenous international art collection, as well as important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and European art from the 14th to the 21st century. Founded in 1880, the NGC has played a key role in Canadian culture for more than 140 years.

