OTTAWA, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - It is with great sadness that the National Gallery of Canada learned of the passing of its Board Member, Anne-Marie Applin, in Toronto on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Anne-Marie first joined the National Gallery of Canada in December 2017 as Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees. She was appointed by the former Minister of Canadian Heritage Mélanie Joly. A marketing, communications and branding expert, she was a sought-after board member—holding leadership roles on numerous boards over the past 25 years, including the Empire Club of Canada, the National Film Board of Canada, The National Aboriginal Achievement Foundation (now Indspire), and the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir, to name only a few. In 1997, she was nominated for Toronto's "Women Who Make a Difference" Award, and was the recipient of both the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond and Golden Jubilee Medals, which recognized her significant contributions to her fellow citizens, the community, and to Canada.

"Anne-Marie was a truly unique and accomplished individual, bringing passion and a strong work ethic to everything she did. In addition to founding her own Marketing company, she served on numerous boards, revealing her interest and expertise in a wide variety of subjects from the arts and finance to project planning, education, health care, government affairs, and more. She was also a deep admirer of the entire team at the Gallery and the work they all do to heighten the awareness of the visual arts in Canada. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I'd like to express just how much she will be missed."—Françoise Lyon, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, National Gallery of Canada

"I was so saddened to hear of Anne-Marie's passing. She was a bright light at the Gallery and deeply supportive of the work we do. Not only was Anne-Marie a strong supporter of women in leadership roles, she was also the mother of two wonderful women, Kate and Stephanie. Our hearts go out to them and to Anne-Marie's extended family and friends at this difficult time."—Dr. Sasha Suda, Director and CEO, National Gallery of Canada

About the National Gallery of Canada

The National Gallery of Canada is home to the most important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and Indigenous art. The Gallery also maintains Canada's premiere collection of European Art from the 14th to the 21st centuries, as well as important works of American, Asian and Indigenous Art and renowned international collections of prints, drawings and photographs. Created in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada has played a key role in Canadian culture for well over a century. Among its principal missions is to increase access to works of art for all Canadians. For more information, visit gallery.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

For further information: Information--media only: Josée-Britanie Mallet, Senior Media and Public Relations Officer, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gallery.ca/

