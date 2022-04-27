National Culture Summit to focus on recovery, long-term growth, and competitiveness of the arts, culture and heritage sectors

Government of Canada shares details on the upcoming national culture summit as the arts, culture and heritage sectors come together from May 2–4 in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's arts, culture and heritage sector play a fundamental role in building a stronger, more cohesive and resilient society. These sectors are not only significant economic drivers but they also contribute to Canada's identity and social fabric. Over the last two years of the pandemic, the arts, culture and heritage sectors have experienced unique challenges. The Government of Canada will convene the National Culture Summit on the Future of the Arts, Culture and Heritage in Canada to help these sectors recover and thrive.

As the Government prepares for the national summit in Ottawa on May 2-4, 2022, Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today the themes of the discussions at this event as well as program features.

Since returning to Canadian Heritage last fall, Minister Rodriguez has met with creative professionals, artists, curators and industry leaders in these sectors to better understand the issues they are facing. The minister also worked closely with them during pre-summit meetings to prepare for this gathering. This summit will help these sectors collectively chart a path towards positioning the arts, culture and heritage sectors for long-term growth.

The summit's four themes will be:

Promoting long-term competitiveness and growth;

The return of visitors and engaging new audiences;

The role of digital platforms in arts, culture and heritage sectors; and

The contribution of cultural sectors to reconciliation, combatting climate change and building an open and more inclusive society.

The discussions taking place in person and online will help strengthen ties across Canada's arts, culture and heritage communities, promote greater collaboration and position them for greater competitiveness and growth in Canada's broader post-pandemic recovery. A diverse array of participants will take part in the event, including artists, creative professionals, heritage workers, business leaders and philanthropists, ensuring that all parts of Canada's cultural ecosystem are present.

The various sessions will feature a keynote speech by Minister Rodriguez, an armchair discussion with leaders in the arts, culture, and heritage sectors, plenary panels and breakout sessions focused on key themes and opportunities for attendees as well as artistic and cultural programming, including live performances.

The summit will take place in a hybrid online/in-person setting at the National Arts Centre. Invitations for the in-person component of the event have been extended and attendance for the live virtual webinar is open for pre-registration.

For the live virtual webinar, cultural workers in communities across Canada can now register online to participate in the virtual experience. Registration is required to attend the virtual event.

The summit will follow all public health and safety guidelines including masking requirements at the National Arts Centre.

Further event details on the summit are available online. Please visit our website for updates.

Quotes

"Canada's arts, culture and heritage sectors are built on shared experiences. They bring us together and help us understand who we are. Our sectors have struggled immensely in the last two years but have still been there for Canadians. We will continue to support our creative, cultural and heritage workers and will work together to revitalize the industry and look towards the future. There are great things are ahead."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

On December 6, 2021, Minister Rodriguez announced that the government would hold a national summit to help strengthen ties across the arts, culture and heritage communities. This event, which will focus on the recovery from COVID and the long-term competitiveness of these sectors, was postponed in January due to health concerns related to the Omicron variant.

Prior to the event, Minister Rodriguez met with artists, curators, technical and production professionals, producers, presenters and others from these sectors across the country. These meetings focused on a successful recovery and the long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth of these sectors.

