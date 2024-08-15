Muskoday First Nation celebrates opening of new water treatment plant

MUSKODAY FIRST NATION, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SK, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Muskoday First Nation Chief Ronald Bear, along with Council, Elders, community members, and representatives from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), celebrated the grand opening of the community's new water treatment plant.

The new state-of-the-art facility will provide a safe and reliable water supply to all homes on reserve, as well as to community buildings such as the administration building and band hall, the community health centre, elementary school, Awasis Daycare, post office, gas bar and convenience store.

(left to right): Remi Dada, Muskoday First Nation Finance Officer; Tim Bear, Muskoday First Nation Councilor; Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand; Muskoday First Nation Chief Ronald Bear; Dean Bear (resident and former Lands Director); Connie Turner, Muskoday First Nation Finance; Grant McKercher, Project Manager; Daphne Bear, Muskoday First Nation Councilor; Kyle Blixt, BLC Engineer; Nick Agnew, Water Treatment Plant Trainee; Troy Bear, Water Treatment Plant Operator; Riley Bear, STC Director of Technical Services; Gregory Morrison, ISC Project Officer; Kevin Bergen, STC Circuit Rider Trainer. (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

In alignment with the vision of Muskoday First Nation's leadership, the new plant will enable the community to get their water supply close to home, instead of relying solely on the Prince Albert Rural Water Utility to meet their water needs. The community can now treat, monitor, and manage their own water supply in a self-determined way.

The plant will feature an efficient system of biofilters and reverse osmosis to treat the water for many years to come. The $8.6 million project, supported by ISC, also included the installation of new wells and groundwater pumping infrastructure.

Quotes

"This is a great day for Muskoday First Nation to commemorate, as this new water treatment plant facility gives the Nation the ability to enhance the distribution of safe, purified and clean drinking water to the community and beyond. This state-of-the-art water treatment plant ensures the people of Muskoday First Nation have direct access to an abundance of this Sacred Essential Element (Water) to live, thrive and survive for generations to come."

Chief Ronald Bear

Muskoday First Nation

"This new water treatment plant breathes life into the promise of safe and reliable drinking water for Muskoday First Nation. Now, the community can manage their own water supply in a self-determined way. Following the lead of First Nations, we will support communities' access to clean drinking water for generations to come."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

Quick facts

Muskoday First Nation is located approximately 30 km southeast of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan .

. The community's population of approximately 1,916 is composed of Cree and Saulteaux peoples.

Muskoday First Nation is a member of the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

ISC provided $8.6 million for this project.

