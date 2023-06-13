OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation and the Government of Canada announced that a Letter of Understanding has been signed that will help guide their work as Treaty partners to implement the First Nation's inherent right to self-government, support reconciliation measures and reaffirm their nation-to-nation relationship.

This collaborative work will be driven by Muskeg Lake Cree Nation's self-determined priorities, which includes working together to implement the First Nation's inherent right to self-determination and move beyond the colonial Indian Act.

The initial focus of these conversations will be on developing a governance agreement, but a range of priorities have been identified for ongoing discussion. This includes child and family services, policing and justice reform, public safety, health and other initiatives designed to promote community well-being and advance reconciliation. This joint work will help implement the First Nation's vision of self-determination and create new opportunities for building on their successes in community and economic development. Efforts to advance Muskeg Lake priorities will be supported by the parties' mutual commitment to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Government of Canada is working with Indigenous partners on shared solutions to address their unique priorities, recognize and implement their inherent rights and support their visions of self-determination and a better future for their communities.

Quotes

"Muskeg Lake Cree Nation is taking these steps that affirm and uphold our inherent right of self-government, based on our Treaty relationship with the Crown. We want to secure a solid foundation for the future for our people. We never agreed to the Indian Act or colonial policies which restricted our families and held back our economic prosperity for generations. This Letter of Understanding puts us on the track where Canada acknowledges and supports our self-determination. We acknowledge the Muskeg Lake leaders of the past that never departed from upholding our inherent rights and Treaty relationship."

Chief Kelly Wolfe

Muskeg Lake Cree Nation

"The people of Muskeg Lake pursue a place in Canada that ensures a quality of life that reflects the rich resourced lands we agreed to share with those coming to settle from other lands. We recognize the need to negotiate a new relationship that honours the democratic principles of Canada and the democratic principles of nēhiyawak. The pursuit of a Treaty 6 based negotiated relationship ensures a fair and equitable Table towards legacy that will benefit nēhiyawak of Muskeg Lake and the people of Canada."

Harry Lafond

Knowledge Keeper in education, community history, governance, Treaty 6

"Today we are marking an important step toward a renewed relationship with Muskeg Lake Cree Nation. This Letter of Understanding sets the stage for collaborative work to advance the First Nation's priorities, their inherent right to self-determination and their vision of a better future for their community."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Recognition of Indigenous Rights and Self-determination discussions between the parties first began in early 2022.

The Letter of Understanding announced today outlines steps in the process and identifies topics for exploratory discussions.

Through these discussions, the parties will work together toward shared solutions to advance reconciliation and renew their relationship based on respect, co-operation, partnership and the recognition of the First Nation's inherent rights.

Associated link

Muskeg Lake Cree Nation

