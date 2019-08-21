Museums Across Quebec Receive Federal Financial Support

The Government of Canada supports several Quebec museums

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today highlighted total funding of $1,247,726 for 33 museum projects across Quebec. This funding for the 2019–2020 fiscal year will support new projects as well as others already in progress. The financial support has been granted under three components of Canadian Heritage's Museums Assistance Program: the Exhibition Circulation Fund, Access to Heritage and Collections Management.

Some of the projects will allow the public to appreciate the diverse range of exhibitions and activities at different Quebec museums, while others will improve the working environment of professionals at museum institutions.

"Museums across Canada and Quebec play a central role in the vitality of our communities. As well as being important drivers of tourism, these institutions preserve and share our history and knowledge. That is why our government intends to keep supporting them."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and workers in order to preserve and exhibit heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes the development of knowledge, skills and professional practices related to key museum functions.

The Exhibition Circulation Fund component assists museums with the costs related to the hosting of travelling exhibitions originating from another museum or from a federal heritage institution, and the borrowing of artifacts from the Canadian Museum of History or the Canadian War Museum.

The Access to Heritage component promotes wider access to heritage by creating links between different geographic areas of Canada. Eligible projects are connected to travelling exhibitions to help heritage organizations reach out to new audiences.

The Collections Management component aims to improve professional knowledge, skills and practices, and to strengthen professional standards related to key museum functions for collections management in Canada. It also supports organizations in the development and dissemination of resources or the provision of services that will benefit many museums.

Museums Assistance Program Total $1,247,726 33 projects Exhibition Circulation Fund $139,119 10 projects Access to Heritage $810,294 15 projects Collections Management $298,313 8 projects

Exhibition Circulation Fund

Organization Project City Amount 2019–2020 Centre de la biodiversité du Québec Panaches, caribous et autres cervidés du Canada Bécancour $15,000 Corporation culturelle de Shawinigan AU POIL / Une exposition qui décoiffe! Shawinigan $15,000 Corporation de la chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours et du Musée Marguerite-Bourgeoys Welcome, set-up and exhibition promotion Colle, papier, ciseau du Musée des religions du monde de Nicolet Montréal $15,000 Corporation du Moulin Légaré Snapshots of Canada Saint-Eustache $15,000 Musée acadien du Québec Presentation of the exhibition Amen nous la coupe Bonaventure $12,500 Musée de société des Deux-Rives Presentation of the exhibition Femmes de papier Salaberry-de-Valleyfield $10,519 Musée du Bas-Saint-Laurent La Révolution Borduas Rivière-du-Loup $11,100 Musée minéralogique et minier de Thetford Mines Hosting the exhibition Vrai ou faux? Sous la loupe de la science Thetford Mines $15,000 Pointe-du-Buisson / Musée québécois d'archéologie Hosting the exhibition Les Minéraux Beauharnois $15,000 Musée québécois de l'agriculture et de l'alimentation La science a bon goût La Pocatière $15,000 Total: $139,119

Access to Heritage

Organization Project City Amount 2019–2020 Canadian Centre for the Great War "After the War": Coming Home and Fitting in at the End of the Great War Montréal $6,942 Corporation soreloise du patrimoine régional La nature du Saint-Laurent Sorel-Tracy $131,103 Écomusée de la Maison du fier monde Une vision, des histoires – 35 ans du Fonds de solidarité FTQ Montréal $51,282 Écomusée de la Maison du fier monde Déjouer la fatalité – familles, institutions, entraide Montréal $46,665 Fondation J. Armand Bombardier Biomimicry: Innovation by Imitation Valcourt $48,488 Montréal Holocaust Museum Tell me a Story! Youth Literature and Holocaust Montréal $10,375 Le Musée d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul La Révolution Borduas Baie-Saint-Paul $6,392 Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal Rétrospective Françoise Sullivan Montréal $85,551 Musée de la nature et des sciences Creation and touring of the travelling exhibition VIBRASON L'Esprit du son Sherbrooke $106,080 Montréal Museum of Fine Arts Creation and touring of the travelling exhibition Rencontres nordiques : Riopelle à travers le Canada Montréal $170,000 Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke inc. Adaptation and touring of the exhibition Clémence DesRochers. De la factrie au musée Sherbrooke $11,450 Musée des ondes Émile Berliner Montréal in Space Montréal $7,287 Musée d'histoire, d'ethnographie et d'art religieux de Nicolet Touring of the exhibition Amen nous la coupe Nicolet $32,333 Musée du Bas-Saint-Laurent Love and life: Robert Roussil Rivière-du-Loup $41,946 Société du Musée d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal Pointe-à-Callière Touring of the exhibition Fragments d'humanité. Archéologie du Québec Montréal $54,400 Total: $810,294

Collections Management

Organization Project City Amount 2019–2020 La Cinémathèque québécoise Reserve redevelopment Montréal $49,589 Le Musée d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul Digitization of the Musée d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul collection Baie-Saint-Paul $30,578 Musée des ondes Émile Berliner Shelving and database update for the MOEB Montréal $49,616 Musée québécois de culture populaire Processing and packing 25,000 artifacts from the Collection Trois-Rivières $6,849 Musée québécois de culture populaire Processing and packing 25,000 items from the Collection, phase 3 Trois-Rivières $42,057 Regroupement des loisirs culturels et scientifiques du Témiscamingue Entrepofoss Notre-Dame-du-Nord $19,624 Société des musées du Québec Annual conference : [Re]placer l'humain au centre des actions muséales Montréal $50,000 Société du Musée d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal Pointe-à-Callière Implementation of the Cumulus image management and digitization system Montréal $50,000 Total: $298,313

