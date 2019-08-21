Museums Across Quebec Receive Federal Financial Support Français

The Government of Canada supports several Quebec museums

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today highlighted total funding of $1,247,726 for 33 museum projects across Quebec. This funding for the 2019–2020 fiscal year will support new projects as well as others already in progress. The financial support has been granted under three components of Canadian Heritage's Museums Assistance Program: the Exhibition Circulation Fund, Access to Heritage and Collections Management.

Some of the projects will allow the public to appreciate the diverse range of exhibitions and activities at different Quebec museums, while others will improve the working environment of professionals at museum institutions.

Quotes

"Museums across Canada and Quebec play a central role in the vitality of our communities. As well as being important drivers of tourism, these institutions preserve and share our history and knowledge. That is why our government intends to keep supporting them."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and workers in order to preserve and exhibit heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes the development of knowledge, skills and professional practices related to key museum functions.

The Exhibition Circulation Fund component assists museums with the costs related to the hosting of travelling exhibitions originating from another museum or from a federal heritage institution, and the borrowing of artifacts from the Canadian Museum of History or the Canadian War Museum.

The Access to Heritage component promotes wider access to heritage by creating links between different geographic areas of Canada. Eligible projects are connected to travelling exhibitions to help heritage organizations reach out to new audiences.

The Collections Management component aims to improve professional knowledge, skills and practices, and to strengthen professional standards related to key museum functions for collections management in Canada. It also supports organizations in the development and dissemination of resources or the provision of services that will benefit many museums.

Data Table

Museums Assistance Program

Total

$1,247,726

33 projects

            Exhibition Circulation Fund

$139,119

10 projects

            Access to Heritage

$810,294

15 projects

            Collections Management

$298,313

8 projects

Backgrounder

Exhibition Circulation Fund

Organization

Project

City

Amount

2019–2020

Centre de la biodiversité du Québec

Panaches, caribous et autres cervidés du Canada

Bécancour

$15,000

Corporation culturelle de Shawinigan

AU POIL / Une exposition qui décoiffe!

Shawinigan

$15,000

Corporation de la chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours et du Musée Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Welcome, set-up and exhibition promotion Colle, papier, ciseau du Musée des religions du monde de Nicolet

Montréal

$15,000

Corporation du Moulin Légaré

Snapshots of Canada

Saint-Eustache

$15,000

Musée acadien du Québec

Presentation of the exhibition Amen nous la coupe

Bonaventure

$12,500

Musée de société des Deux-Rives

Presentation of the exhibition Femmes de papier

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

$10,519

Musée du Bas-Saint-Laurent

La Révolution Borduas

Rivière-du-Loup

$11,100

Musée minéralogique et minier de Thetford Mines

Hosting the exhibition Vrai ou faux? Sous la loupe de la science

Thetford Mines

$15,000

Pointe-du-Buisson / Musée québécois d'archéologie

Hosting the exhibition Les Minéraux

Beauharnois

$15,000

Musée québécois de l'agriculture et de l'alimentation

La science a bon goût

La Pocatière

$15,000

Total:

$139,119

Access to Heritage

Organization

Project

City

Amount

2019–2020

Canadian Centre for the Great War

"After the War": Coming Home and Fitting in at the End of the Great  War

Montréal

$6,942

Corporation soreloise du patrimoine régional

La nature du Saint-Laurent

Sorel-Tracy

$131,103

Écomusée de la Maison du fier monde

Une vision, des histoires – 35 ans du Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Montréal

$51,282

Écomusée de la Maison du fier monde

Déjouer la fatalité – familles, institutions, entraide

Montréal

$46,665

Fondation J. Armand Bombardier

Biomimicry: Innovation by Imitation

Valcourt

$48,488

Montréal Holocaust Museum

Tell me a Story! Youth Literature and Holocaust

Montréal

$10,375

Le Musée d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul

La Révolution Borduas

Baie-Saint-Paul

$6,392

Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Rétrospective Françoise Sullivan

Montréal

$85,551

Musée de la nature et des sciences

Creation and touring of the travelling exhibition VIBRASON L'Esprit du son

Sherbrooke

$106,080

Montréal Museum of Fine Arts

Creation and touring of the travelling exhibition Rencontres nordiques : Riopelle à travers le Canada

Montréal

$170,000

Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke inc.

Adaptation and touring of the exhibition Clémence DesRochers. De la factrie au musée

Sherbrooke

$11,450

Musée des ondes Émile Berliner

Montréal in Space

Montréal

$7,287

Musée d'histoire, d'ethnographie et d'art religieux de Nicolet

Touring of the exhibition Amen nous la coupe

Nicolet

$32,333

Musée du Bas-Saint-Laurent

Love and life: Robert Roussil

Rivière-du-Loup

$41,946

Société du Musée d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal Pointe-à-Callière

Touring of the exhibition Fragments d'humanité. Archéologie du Québec

Montréal

$54,400

Total:

$810,294

Collections Management

Organization

Project

City

Amount

2019–2020

La Cinémathèque québécoise

Reserve redevelopment

Montréal

$49,589

Le Musée d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul

Digitization of the Musée d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul collection

Baie-Saint-Paul

$30,578

Musée des ondes Émile Berliner

Shelving and database update for the MOEB

Montréal

$49,616

Musée québécois de culture populaire

Processing and packing 25,000 artifacts from the Collection

Trois-Rivières

$6,849

Musée québécois de culture populaire

Processing and packing 25,000 items from the Collection, phase 3

Trois-Rivières

$42,057

Regroupement des loisirs culturels et scientifiques du Témiscamingue

Entrepofoss

Notre-Dame-du-Nord

$19,624

Société des musées du Québec

Annual conference : [Re]placer l'humain au centre des actions muséales

Montréal

$50,000

Société du Musée d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal Pointe-à-Callière

Implementation of the Cumulus image management and digitization system

Montréal

$50,000

Total:

$298,313

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only): Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

