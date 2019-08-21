Museums Across Quebec Receive Federal Financial Support Français
Aug 21, 2019, 10:30 ET
The Government of Canada supports several Quebec museums
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today highlighted total funding of $1,247,726 for 33 museum projects across Quebec. This funding for the 2019–2020 fiscal year will support new projects as well as others already in progress. The financial support has been granted under three components of Canadian Heritage's Museums Assistance Program: the Exhibition Circulation Fund, Access to Heritage and Collections Management.
Some of the projects will allow the public to appreciate the diverse range of exhibitions and activities at different Quebec museums, while others will improve the working environment of professionals at museum institutions.
Quotes
"Museums across Canada and Quebec play a central role in the vitality of our communities. As well as being important drivers of tourism, these institutions preserve and share our history and knowledge. That is why our government intends to keep supporting them."
—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
Quick Facts
The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and workers in order to preserve and exhibit heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes the development of knowledge, skills and professional practices related to key museum functions.
The Exhibition Circulation Fund component assists museums with the costs related to the hosting of travelling exhibitions originating from another museum or from a federal heritage institution, and the borrowing of artifacts from the Canadian Museum of History or the Canadian War Museum.
The Access to Heritage component promotes wider access to heritage by creating links between different geographic areas of Canada. Eligible projects are connected to travelling exhibitions to help heritage organizations reach out to new audiences.
The Collections Management component aims to improve professional knowledge, skills and practices, and to strengthen professional standards related to key museum functions for collections management in Canada. It also supports organizations in the development and dissemination of resources or the provision of services that will benefit many museums.
Data Table
|
Museums Assistance Program
|
Total
$1,247,726
33 projects
|
Exhibition Circulation Fund
|
$139,119
10 projects
|
Access to Heritage
|
$810,294
15 projects
|
Collections Management
|
$298,313
8 projects
Backgrounder
Exhibition Circulation Fund
|
Organization
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
2019–2020
|
Centre de la biodiversité du Québec
|
Panaches, caribous et autres cervidés du Canada
|
Bécancour
|
$15,000
|
Corporation culturelle de Shawinigan
|
AU POIL / Une exposition qui décoiffe!
|
Shawinigan
|
$15,000
|
Corporation de la chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours et du Musée Marguerite-Bourgeoys
|
Welcome, set-up and exhibition promotion Colle, papier, ciseau du Musée des religions du monde de Nicolet
|
Montréal
|
$15,000
|
Corporation du Moulin Légaré
|
Snapshots of Canada
|
Saint-Eustache
|
$15,000
|
Musée acadien du Québec
|
Presentation of the exhibition Amen nous la coupe
|
Bonaventure
|
$12,500
|
Musée de société des Deux-Rives
|
Presentation of the exhibition Femmes de papier
|
Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
|
$10,519
|
Musée du Bas-Saint-Laurent
|
La Révolution Borduas
|
Rivière-du-Loup
|
$11,100
|
Musée minéralogique et minier de Thetford Mines
|
Hosting the exhibition Vrai ou faux? Sous la loupe de la science
|
Thetford Mines
|
$15,000
|
Pointe-du-Buisson / Musée québécois d'archéologie
|
Hosting the exhibition Les Minéraux
|
Beauharnois
|
$15,000
|
Musée québécois de l'agriculture et de l'alimentation
|
La science a bon goût
|
La Pocatière
|
$15,000
|
Total:
|
$139,119
Access to Heritage
|
Organization
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
2019–2020
|
Canadian Centre for the Great War
|
"After the War": Coming Home and Fitting in at the End of the Great War
|
Montréal
|
$6,942
|
Corporation soreloise du patrimoine régional
|
La nature du Saint-Laurent
|
Sorel-Tracy
|
$131,103
|
Écomusée de la Maison du fier monde
|
Une vision, des histoires – 35 ans du Fonds de solidarité FTQ
|
Montréal
|
$51,282
|
Écomusée de la Maison du fier monde
|
Déjouer la fatalité – familles, institutions, entraide
|
Montréal
|
$46,665
|
Fondation J. Armand Bombardier
|
Biomimicry: Innovation by Imitation
|
Valcourt
|
$48,488
|
Montréal Holocaust Museum
|
Tell me a Story! Youth Literature and Holocaust
|
Montréal
|
$10,375
|
Le Musée d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul
|
La Révolution Borduas
|
Baie-Saint-Paul
|
$6,392
|
Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal
|
Rétrospective Françoise Sullivan
|
Montréal
|
$85,551
|
Musée de la nature et des sciences
|
Creation and touring of the travelling exhibition VIBRASON L'Esprit du son
|
Sherbrooke
|
$106,080
|
Montréal Museum of Fine Arts
|
Creation and touring of the travelling exhibition Rencontres nordiques : Riopelle à travers le Canada
|
Montréal
|
$170,000
|
Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke inc.
|
Adaptation and touring of the exhibition Clémence DesRochers. De la factrie au musée
|
Sherbrooke
|
$11,450
|
Musée des ondes Émile Berliner
|
Montréal in Space
|
Montréal
|
$7,287
|
Musée d'histoire, d'ethnographie et d'art religieux de Nicolet
|
Touring of the exhibition Amen nous la coupe
|
Nicolet
|
$32,333
|
Musée du Bas-Saint-Laurent
|
Love and life: Robert Roussil
|
Rivière-du-Loup
|
$41,946
|
Société du Musée d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal Pointe-à-Callière
|
Touring of the exhibition Fragments d'humanité. Archéologie du Québec
|
Montréal
|
$54,400
|
Total:
|
$810,294
Collections Management
|
Organization
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
2019–2020
|
La Cinémathèque québécoise
|
Reserve redevelopment
|
Montréal
|
$49,589
|
Le Musée d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul
|
Digitization of the Musée d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul collection
|
Baie-Saint-Paul
|
$30,578
|
Musée des ondes Émile Berliner
|
Shelving and database update for the MOEB
|
Montréal
|
$49,616
|
Musée québécois de culture populaire
|
Processing and packing 25,000 artifacts from the Collection
|
Trois-Rivières
|
$6,849
|
Musée québécois de culture populaire
|
Processing and packing 25,000 items from the Collection, phase 3
|
Trois-Rivières
|
$42,057
|
Regroupement des loisirs culturels et scientifiques du Témiscamingue
|
Entrepofoss
|
Notre-Dame-du-Nord
|
$19,624
|
Société des musées du Québec
|
Annual conference : [Re]placer l'humain au centre des actions muséales
|
Montréal
|
$50,000
|
Société du Musée d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal Pointe-à-Callière
|
Implementation of the Cumulus image management and digitization system
|
Montréal
|
$50,000
|
Total:
|
$298,313
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only): Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
