TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (RF Capital), is honoured to announce that 32 of its advisors have been named to The Globe and Mail's Report on Business 2022 ranking of Best in Province wealth advisors. In partnership with SHOOK Research, this new list identifies the most effective and successful financial advisors in each province.

"We are incredibly proud that so many Richardson Wealth advisors have been included on this prestigious list. They are exemplary leaders who truly shine and demonstrate an incredible standard of excellence in all that they do — especially in serving their clients," says Kish Kapoor, President and CEO, RF Capital.

Richardson Wealth advisors who ranked as Best in Province are located in British Columbia: Neil Kumar, Rory O'Connor, Greg Phillips, and Tyler Steele; Alberta: Rob Campbell, Rahim Chatur, Tim Conlin, Marshall Drozduk, Brad Gustafson, Brad Hunter, Tricia Leadbeater, Jeffrey Mackie, Kathy McMillan, and Susan O'Brien; Manitoba: Benji Miles; Ontario: Fred Banwell, Ty Cooke, Andrew Feindel, Alexandra Horwood, Rosemary Horwood, Ida Khajadourian, Craig Machel, Diana Orlic, Simon Partington, Tim Pritchard, Kyle Richie, and Dustin Van Der Hout; and Quebec: Joseph Bakish, Cielo Carin, Marc Dalpé, Antoine Niding, and Mark Tetrault.

The independent assessment, conducted by SHOOK Research, evaluates a range of quantitative and qualitative criteria to determine who is the best in the business. "The Best in Province list lets advisors and clients know that Canada's top advisors can be found right here at Richardson Wealth. Our advisor as our client mindset allows us to have a singular focus on building and fostering a best-in-class, advisor-centric, boutique culture. This lets our advisors concentrate on providing exceptional service tailored to their clients' needs," says Kapoor.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $34.6 billion in assets under administration (as of October 31, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

