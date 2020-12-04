PICKERING, ON, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) is pleased to announce that for the second year in a row, it has been recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2021.

"We are honoured to once again be named among Greater Toronto's Top Employers," said Nicole McNeill, President and Chief Administrative Officer. "This year has been a challenging one for everyone, and we have seen an incredible amount of resilience and collaboration across our business. The award is a testament to our commitment to putting people first in everything we do."



MPAC was recognized based on eight criteria: physical workspace; work atmosphere and social; health; financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. Highlights included a strong focus on employee mental health, regular live updates from leadership, generous vacation allowances and support for flexible work.

Obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in new innovations that have allowed MPAC to continue delivering services to municipalities, while bringing employees together. Curbside pickup and the exchange of digital building plans have allowed MPAC to add new assessment and continue our analysis of property markets. Weekly virtual town hall meetings featuring guest speakers and MPAC leadership have helped to keep employees connected, and created opportunities for meaningful conversations around a variety of topics, including mental health and diversity.

"I am so proud of our MPAC team, and how employees have come together to keep serving our customers through challenging times," said Nicole. "Although the way we are working has changed, as an organization we are more connected than ever, and I am confident that we will continue to move forward together, becoming a stronger MPAC."

MPAC is featured along with other winners of the 2021 competition in a special magazine published in The Globe and Mail and online at CanadasTop100.com.

For more information on MPAC and its work environment, visit mpac.ca.



About MPAC

The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation funded by all Ontario municipalities, accountable to the Province, municipalities and property taxpayers through its 13-member Board of Directors. Our role is to assess and classify all properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act and regulations set by the Government of Ontario.

We are the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America, assessing and classifying more than five million properties in Ontario, representing $2.96 trillion in property value. Our assessments provide the foundation that municipalities use to base the property taxes needed to pay for community services.



SOURCE Municipal Property Assessment Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: MPAC is committed to providing the media with timely, accurate and comprehensive information about property assessment in Ontario. For all media inquiries, please contact: Paula Chung, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mpac.ca

