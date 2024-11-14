PICKERING, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - This week, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) began mailing more than 627,000 Property Assessment Notices (PANs) to property owners throughout Ontario. Property owners who have recently built or purchased a new home, moved, changed the school board that their taxes support, or modified their property can soon expect to receive a Property Assessment Notice (PAN).

"MPAC is committed to ensuring that property assessments are fair, accurate, and transparent. As we mail out the Property Assessment Notices, it's our priority to keep property owners informed and engaged in the assessment process," says Nicole McNeill, MPAC's President and Chief Administrative Officer.

Property owners who receive a notice will see the reason for the updated assessment printed on the notice. More information is available at mpac.ca/notice.

"Understanding the value of your property is essential; that's why the distribution of PANs is necessary," says Daniel Devellis, MPAC's Vice-President of Valuation & Customer Relations. "We encourage anyone with questions to use our resources, such as AboutMyProperty™, to understand their assessments better."

All Ontario property owners have access to AboutMyProperty™, an easy-to-use tool for comparing their property to others in their neighbourhood and reviewing the information and criteria MPAC used to assess their home. Property owners can use the access key from their PAN to register for AboutMyProperty™. If a property owner disagrees with a property's assessment, they can file a Request for Reconsideration (RfR) with MPAC online through AboutMyProperty, free of charge.

The deadline to file an RfR for the 2025 property tax year is March 31, 2025.

The types of changes that would prompt a Property Assessment Notice can include:

a new property

an update to ownership, such as a name change, citizenship, or selection of the school board their taxes will support

change in assessed value, which may be the result of renovations or other improvements to a property

change to the tax classification, which may be due to the change in use of a property

change in tax liability

update to mailing address, lot dimensions, legal description, property location

update to occupancy, taxable tenant(s)

Property Assessment Notices going out this year continue to reflect the property value as of January 1, 2016. Municipalities will use these assessments for the 2025 tax year.

More information on the 2024 Property Assessment Notices is available at mpac.ca/notices.

Quick Facts

Property assessments for the 2025 property tax year will continue to be based on the January 1, 2016 assessed values.

assessed values. 627,106 properties will receive a Property Assessment Notice.

About MPAC

MPAC is an independent, not-for-profit corporation funded by all Ontario municipalities, accountable to the Province, municipalities and property taxpayers through its 13-member Board of Directors.

Our role is to accurately assess and classify all properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act and regulations set by the Government of Ontario. We are the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America, assessing and classifying more than 5.6 million properties with an estimated total value of more than $3.1 trillion.

For additional information, visit mpac.ca.

