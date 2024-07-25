PICKERING, ON, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - As Ontario's property market experts, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) launched the Property Pulse Dashboard today, a new tool that empowers homeowners to make informed decisions about their residential properties.

The Dashboard provides property owners in Ontario with the latest residential sales data at their fingertips. Through AboutMyProperty™, a free online tool for homeowners, all Ontarians owning property can easily access and explore residential sales data by municipality and property type (including single-detached, semi-detached, townhouse, condominium, or waterfront properties).

Ontarians can also use the "compare" feature to analyze sales information across up to five municipalities simultaneously. They can customize their search based on sales year/month, the year the property was built, and its square footage, ensuring they find exactly what they need.

"We are enhancing the information we provide property owners, allowing them to gain a better understanding of the residential market," said Greg Martino, Vice President and Chief Valuation and Standards Officer for MPAC. "This new tool, along with our recent release of housing inventory data, has been designed with property owners in mind so they can learn more about the changes to the residential property market in communities across Ontario and therefore facilitate more informed decision-making."

The Property Pulse Dashboard taps into MPAC's extensive inventory and leverages Teranet Inc.'s sales data. Updated monthly, it enables property owners to visualize evolving trends in the housing market over time.

Property owners can access the Dashboard via AboutMyProperty™ under the Browse My Neighbourhood section. To log in or register, they will need their roll number and access code from their Property Assessment Notice. For assistance in finding this information, property owners can call MPAC's Customer Contact Centre.

AboutMyProperty™ is MPAC's free, secure, and user-friendly online platform available to every property owner in Ontario. It provides property owners access to their property assessment details, view the property information MPAC has on file, and compare their property value to others in their neighbourhood or area.

Visit mpac.ca to log into AboutMyProperty or register for an account.

About MPAC

MPAC is an independent, not-for-profit corporation funded by all Ontario municipalities, accountable to the Province, municipalities and property taxpayers through its 13-member Board of Directors.

Our role is to accurately assess and classify all properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act and regulations set by the Government of Ontario. We are the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America, assessing and classifying more than 5.6 million properties with an estimated total value of more than $3.1 trillion.

For additional information, visit www.mpac.ca.

