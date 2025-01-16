PICKERING, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - In 2024, Ontario's property inventory reached a new milestone with over $42.7 billion in new assessment captured, including new construction and improvements to existing properties. Residential homes, including condominiums, accounted for nearly $31 billion of this increase, while commercial and industrial properties contributed more than $5.7 billion.

The total assessed value of Ontario's nearly 5.7 million properties is estimated at approximately $3.2 trillion, based on January 1, 2016 assessed values. These changes are outlined in the annual assessment rolls delivered to Ontario's 444 municipalities.

"MPAC has achieved a significant milestone this year by capturing over $42.7 billion in new assessment across the province, surpassing last year's record," says Daniel DeVellis, Vice-President of Valuation & Assessment Operations. "Our work never stops to keep property assessment records updated and capture the value of ongoing construction and renovation projects throughout the year."

In Ontario, 10 municipalities accounted for 54 per cent of the new property value. Leading the way was Toronto with $12.11 billion, followed by Ottawa at $2.88 billion. Vaughan contributed $1.62 billion, Oakville added $1.57 billion, and Mississauga rounded out the top five with $1.56 billion.

Property assessments for the 2025 property tax year will continue to be based on January 1, 2016 assessed values. This means property assessments remain the same as the 2024 tax year unless changes have been made to the property.

