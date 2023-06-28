CanNor makes an investment towards reducing barriers at Yellowknife's Fieldhouse and Multiplex

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Public recreation centres are at the heart of communities across Canada, and give residents spaces to come together for various activities.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada has invested over $472,000 in a project by the City of Yellowknife to reduce barriers at two local recreational facilities to ensure they are more accessible to visitors and residents.

This project helped improve community access to recreational facilities that are open to all ages and abilities, meeting the long-term needs of this northern community.

"Our government continues to invest in shared community spaces to make them more accessible. Investing in public spaces like the Fieldhouse and Multiplex in Yellowknife allows for more residents to actively participate in indoor recreation, cultural and sporting activities. Building strong, vibrant communities in the Northwest Territories is a critical part of economic development that includes everyone."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Communities here in the Northwest Territories flourish when they have key recreational spaces that promote social interaction and physical activity, and provide access to recreational programs, events and facilities. These amenities are integral to the overall well-being of Northerners. Our government's support for reducing barriers and increasing accessibility at these two recreational facilities in Yellowknife will continue to provide long-term community benefits."

­­- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"The City of Yellowknife is committed to creating an accessible and inclusive city where all residents have the opportunity to access city facilities and programs. Investments in projects such as this help us create the best environment for our residents for today and into the future."

- Mayor Rebecca Alty, City of Yellowknife

CanNor invested $472,281 towards a one-year project to help reduce barriers and increase accessibility at two community spaces in Yellowknife – the Multiplex and the Fieldhouse. The City of Yellowknife provided a further investment of $118,695 . The total cost of the project was $590,976 .

towards a one-year project to help reduce barriers and increase accessibility at two community spaces in – the Multiplex and the Fieldhouse. The provided a further investment of . The total cost of the project was . Through this project, the City of Yellowknife added automated door openers and retrofitted sinks at the Multiplex and Fieldhouse. Reducing barriers to accessibility will allow more people to actively participate in indoor recreation, cultural and sporting activities.

added automated door openers and retrofitted sinks at the Multiplex and Fieldhouse. Reducing barriers to accessibility will allow more people to actively participate in indoor recreation, cultural and sporting activities. This funding delivered through CanNor is a non-repayable contribution from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), which supports not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, and Indigenous communities, as they revitalize downtown cores and main streets; reinvent outdoor spaces; create green infrastructure; and increase the accessibility of community spaces.

The Multiplex is a multi-purpose recreation facility that includes the Ed Jeske Arena, the Shorty Brown Arena, a Gymnastics Club facility, a gym, a meeting room and concessions. It also hosts large community events like the City of Yellowknife Indoor Garage sale and the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce Spring Trade Show. The Fieldhouse includes two indoor multi-sport fields, the NorthwesTel Field and the RioTinto Field; a climbing wall and play area; an indoor track and concessions.

