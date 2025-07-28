Funding will support Qillaq Innovations to pilot a private housing model to increase access to affordable housing and create jobs in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

CAMBRIDGE BAY, NU, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Across the territories, a critical shortage of housing requires all levels of government and the private sector to work together on innovative and regionally tailored solutions.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced an investment of up to $600,000 to Qillaq Innovations to support the design and construction of a new, cost-effective housing model. This project could provide new options for private, affordable homeownership across Nunavut.

Qillaq Innovations' The Bay Home Expansion Project will pilot the construction of four small homes clustered around a shared central utility building, providing an efficient and cost-effective model for homeownership. Based in Cambridge Bay, Qillaq Innovations is a 100% Inuit-owned construction and trades company that offers work and training opportunities to Inuit interested in civil construction and technical service trades. At least three new apprentices are expected to be hired to support the build. Additional funding for the project is being provided by the Nunavut Business Credit Corporation and Kitikmeot Community Futures Inc.

Through investments like this, the Government of Canada, through CanNor, supports initiatives that can alleviate housing affordability and availability by leveraging local resources and ingenuity while creating new opportunities for regional economies.

"The work being done by Qillaq Innovations promises to create a new, viable option for housing affordability in the North. Nunavummiut are acutely impacted by persistent housing shortages, or when housing is available, the costs to buy or rent is out of reach. That is why our new government is working with Northerners and businesses to find innovative solutions that can bring down housing costs, and ensure everyone has access to a home."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"It is important for Nunavummiut to have the opportunity to purchase an affordable house to build a future. We are hoping our innovative solutions will bring the cost of homes, for small families and first time home buyers, down to an attainable cost. We are happy to have CanNor's support on this project."

- Carson Gillis, President, Qillaq Innovations

CanNor is investing up to $600,000 through the IDEANorth program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

through the IDEANorth program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of innovation economy. Additional funding for the project includes $500,000 from the Nunavut Business Credit Corporation, as well as $75,000 from the Kitikmeot Community Futures Inc.

