This is a joint news release between the Government of Canada and the Government of Yukon.

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, who oversees the Regional Development Agencies, including CanNor, announced a funding commitment of $56.25 million for the construction of the Yukon Gathering Place, a new convention centre in Whitehorse. Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai also announced a contribution to the project.

The Centre will be built adjacent to the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on the Whitehorse waterfront in the traditional territory of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation. It will be owned by the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and operated by Chu Níikwän Limited Partnership and the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre.

This investment will help drive economic growth and job creation by strengthening Yukon's tourism industry and attracting meetings, conferences and events to the territory. It also increases opportunities for northern Indigenous communities and businesses to participate in the economy.

Quotes

"The Yukon's new convention centre will showcase the territory's unique culture and natural beauty to visitors from around the world, strengthening the local tourism industry. Our government is proud to support projects like this that drive long-term economic growth, create opportunities for local businesses, and enhance the Yukon's reputation as a vibrant and connected destination."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, who oversees the Regional Development Agencies, including CanNor

"The Yukon Gathering Place will be a hub for bringing people together, fostering collaboration, and celebrating the culture and heritage of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting Indigenous leadership in economic development and strengthening opportunities for communities across the North."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs

"Building a new convention centre in Whitehorse is a strategic investment in our territory's future. It will create new opportunities for economic growth and job creation and position Whitehorse as a premier destination for conferences, events, and tourism."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"This is a historic moment for Yukoners and Yukon businesses. The new convention centre will drive economic growth, create jobs, and position Whitehorse as a top destination for conferences and tourism. This project reflects years of hard work, advocacy, and partnership, and it strengthens opportunities for all Yukon communities. This isn't just about building a convention centre – it's about creating lasting opportunities and shaping a strong future for all Yukoners."

- Premier of the Yukon Ranj Pillai

"A new convention centre in Whitehorse is a game-changer for Yukoners and our tourism industry. The new space will expand our ability to host major events, highlight Yukon cultures, and attract visitors from around the world. Years of vision and partnership have made this possible, opening doors for local businesses and communities. I look forward to seeing Kwanlin Dün First Nation's vision for this space come to life!"

- Yukon Minister of Tourism and Culture John Streicker

Quick facts

The Yukon Gathering Space is projected to span 9,500 m², accommodating up to 750 guests for seated banquets or 1,000 attendees in a theatre setting.

The project is expected to cost approximately $75 million , with the Government of Canada committing $56.25 million for the construction of the project.

, with the Government of committing for the construction of the project. Between 2023 and 2025, CanNor supported the design and engineering feasibility for this convention centre with a $1.5 million non- repayable contribution.

