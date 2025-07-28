CanNor funding of up to $150,000 for the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce supports two capacity building events for small businesses.

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Small businesses are at the heart of Northern communities and have a deep understanding of local needs and resources, enabling them to offer authentic products and services to both residents and visitors.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced an investment of up to $150,000 to the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce. Delivered through CanNor, this funding will support two annual capacity building events for Yellowknife's business community over three years. This includes a Small Business Week each fall and a Trailblazers Symposium coinciding with International Women's Day.

Vibrant small businesses enrich the lives of Northerners and contribute to a strong, united Canadian economy by keeping economic benefits within the territories. Supporting projects like this aligns with CanNor's commitment to help create dynamic economies that support prosperity an elevate Canada's North.

Quotes

"To build a strong Canadian economy, we need small businesses to keep innovating, not only for their local communities but for national and international markets. Our new government is supporting initiatives that strengthen small business capacity so they can continue to drive growth in our economy."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Projects like this help entrepreneurs build capacity, find local solutions, and grow with confidence. In turn, this strengthens our local economy and helps us all choose Canada."

- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"We're grateful for CanNor's continued investment in our events, which serve as platforms for delivering capacity-building support to our local business community. With a focus on training, leadership development, and strengthening connections, our sessions are designed to meet the needs of our members. This year's programming is shaped by feedback collected through membership surveys over the past several years, ensuring we reflect the priorities of the business community we serve."

- Tracy Peters, Manager of Member Relations & Program Coordinator, Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce

Quick facts

CanNor is investing $150 ,000 through the IDEANorth program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

,000 through the IDEANorth program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of innovation economy. Total project costs are $225,000 , including an investment of $52,500 from the Government of the Northwest Territories , with remaining costs covered by the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.

Associated links

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Kyle Allen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Emeralde O'Donnell, Communications Advisor, NWT, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]; Tracy Peters, Manager of Member Relations & Program Coordinator, Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce, [email protected]