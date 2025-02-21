MP McLeod announces investment in five local food initiatives across the Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - A strong northern food sector is essential for community wellbeing and thriving economies across the territories. Investing in local food initiatives promotes self-reliance, creates jobs and fosters culturally-relevant food systems.

Today, at the 2025 Territorial Agrifood Conference, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced federal investments totalling over $4 million towards five local food initiatives in the Northwest Territories. This funding will help communities, organizations, and businesses enhance infrastructure to produce, harvest, process and distribute local and country foods. It includes projects like production facilities and country food processing plants, ensuring greater access to food for communities and the entire territory.

Through this investment, the Government of Canada is supporting food security in the Northwest Territories and fostering a food sector built on local resources and innovation. Initiatives like these help create more diverse, resilient northern economies and reduce dependence on southern food systems.

Quotes

"Northern communities continue to face challenges with food security and an overreliance on southern food systems, particularly in remote and rural communities. But these challenges can be solved by northern solutions and leadership. By investing in diverse, local and culturally-relevant food initiatives, we are strengthening community wellbeing while building more resilient and diversified northern economies."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"I'm pleased to see our government making strategic investments in innovative, community-driven food initiatives across the Northwest Territories. These five projects will provide the infrastructure needed to create jobs, increase local food production and processing, and strengthen the northern food sector. Supporting projects like these not only grows our territorial economy but also improves access to fresh, healthy foods for Northerners."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"We are incredibly grateful for CanNor's investment as it allows the Inuvik Community Greenhouse to remain a vital hub for local food production and education in the North. With these essential renovations, we will continue to strengthen our local food system, improve food security, and empower the community with the knowledge and skills to grow fresh, healthy produce."

- Jen Humphries, Chair of the Inuvik Community Greenhouse

"A united and interconnected northern food network is essential to the development and growth of the NWT Agrifood Sector in today's times of climate change and economic uncertainty. CanNor's commitment to supporting the knowledge exchange and information sharing at our annual territorial conference is foundational to helping the Territorial Agrifood Association foster the collaboration and connection necessary to build and support our intercommunity networks and northern best practises."

- Janet Dean, Executive Director, Territorial Agrifood Association

"Polar Egg is the proud supplier of the local eggs in the Northwest Territories. It means a lot to us to be able to bring such a nutritious food source, grown right here in the NWT, to all communities here in the North. We are very grateful for the support we receive from CanNor.

- Matt Vane, Polar Egg co-owner

Quick facts

CanNor is contributing up to $4,024,099 across five projects through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program and the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives (NICI) Fund. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. Delivered by thee of Canada's Regional Development Agencies; the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), the Canadian Economic Development for Quebec regions (CED) and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), the NICI fund provides nearly $15 million over three years for community-led projects that benefit local and Indigenous food production systems, with an emphasis on innovative and practical solutions to increase food security across the North.

across five projects through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program and the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives (NICI) Fund.

Related products

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For further information, please contact: Greg Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Northern Affairs and CanNor, [email protected]; Emeralde O'Donnell, Communications Advisor, NWT, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]