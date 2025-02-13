HAY RIVER, NT, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Tourism is a vital driver of the northern economy, bringing visitors and generating economic growth in communities across the North each year. Investing in a variety of local experiences that can be enjoyed year-round, particularly in remote areas, helps build a strong tourism sector while enhancing community wellbeing across the three territories.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a federal investment of over $565,000 to the Town of Hay River to enhance and expand the Hay River Golf Course. Through this two-year project, the Town of Hay River will contract local companies to upgrade the golf course clubhouse, enhance catering and audiovisual equipment, install newly designed greens and upgrade and expand a nearby campground.

Projects like this strengthen the Northwest Territories' tourism sector by improving visitor and resident experiences, upgrading summer tourism infrastructure, and modernizing facilities for business or community events.

Quotes

"Tourism is a key driver of economic growth and community development in the North. This investment will enhance sports tourism and upgrade important community infrastructure in the Northwest Territories' South Slave region, while creating opportunities for local businesses and residents. In line with the federal tourism strategy, Canada 365, our government is supporting initiatives that enhance infrastructure and showcase the unique culture, landscapes, and experiences of our northern communities."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Northern communities are known for their vibrancy and resilience, and it's inspiring to see the Town of Hay River continue to create opportunities for visitors to experience all that our territory has to offer. This project is an important step in Hay River's ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 floods, and the 2023 fires. I look forward to seeing it benefit the town's growing community and its tourism sector."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Tourism plays a vital role in our diversified economy. With an abundance of both natural and developed recreational assets, sports tourism is central to attracting visitors to Hay River. The investment announced today will create jobs, boost sales, and generate new opportunities within the community's service sector. We look forward to welcoming visitors coming to play-and-stay at the NWT's premier destination for golf and event hosting!"

- Mayor Kandi Jameson, Town of Hay River

Quick facts

CanNor is contributing up to $566,318 over two years for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. The Town of Hay River is securing the remaining project costs totaling $961,870 .

over two years for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. The Town of Hay River is securing the remaining project costs totaling . IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

innovation economy. Beyond recreational activities, the Hay River Golf Course features a clubhouse that is frequently used by non-profit organizations. While the golf course is owned by the Town of Hay River, event management, maintenance and campsite operations are handled by the non-profit Hay River Golf Club.

The Hay River golf course and campgrounds offers varied visitor experiences, including outdoor recreation, sport tourism and business infrastructure such as meeting facilities.

golf course and campgrounds offers varied visitor experiences, including outdoor recreation, sport tourism and business infrastructure such as meeting facilities. Hay River , known as the "Hub of the North", is expecting population growth due to new economic opportunities and infrastructure. Projects like this will help the Town of Hay River modernize its community spaces to prepare for a growing community and continued role as an economic driver in the territory.

, known as the "Hub of the North", is expecting population growth due to new economic opportunities and infrastructure. Projects like this will help the Town of Hay River modernize its community spaces to prepare for a growing community and continued role as an economic driver in the territory. The Town of Hay River plans to contract local construction companies for project activities, creating further benefits for the local economy.

