MP Hanley announces over $3.7 million to foster Indigenous business growth and sustainability in the North

WHITEHORSE, YT, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - There is ample economic opportunity across the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut, in communities big and small. Tailored support that meets the unique needs of these communities drives sustainable growth and creates lasting opportunities for economic development in the North.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing over $3.7 million in EntrepreNorth's Northern Indigenous Entrepreneur Growth and Ecosystem Development Project.

Over the next five years, this investment will support EntrepreNorth in expanding its program offerings, providing training and certification to new facilitators and launching an online marketplace for Indigenous goods and services. The project will also help further develop EntrepreNorth's Business App, a web-based tool that connects entrepreneurs to their support networks across the North.

By investing in this project, the Government of Canada is supporting initiatives that build capacity, strengthen small business networks in rural areas, and promote economic diversification across the North.

"EntrepreNorth is a change-making initiative that targets and addresses gaps faced by Indigenous entrepreneurs in the North. With federal funding and contributions from partners and charitable foundations, EntrepreNorth will create new jobs and expand its support, training and networking opportunities for Indigenous entrepreneurs in all three territories."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Indigenous entrepreneurs offer an incredible range of products and services across the North, and their creativity and innovation is especially evident in the Yukon. We are immensely proud of their impactful work here in the territory—it is clear that we need to continue to support and uplift these individuals. EntrepreNorth has a proven track record of empowering Indigenous entrepreneurs to thrive, and I look forward to seeing the success of future cohorts supported by these programs."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Through this foundational partnership with CanNor we are building entrepreneurial capacity, activating the growth of new businesses, and mobilizing a powerful ecosystem of professionals who are strengthening Indigenous economic development through northern innovation. We are deeply grateful for this multi-year support, as it allows us to continue advancing thought leadership on business education and financial practices that honours Indigenous knowledge systems, creates social change, and generates new economic pathways across the North."

- Benjamin Scott, Founding Project Director / Co-Lead, EntrepreNorth

CanNor is contributing up to $3,730,597 over five years for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program.

over five years for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

innovation economy. EntrepreNorth has headquarters in Yellowknife and Whitehorse . For the past six years, the non-profit initiative has delivered Indigenous-centred business training, mentorship and industry networking opportunities for more than 250 Indigenous entrepreneurs across the North.

and . For the past six years, the non-profit initiative has delivered Indigenous-centred business training, mentorship and industry networking opportunities for more than 250 Indigenous entrepreneurs across the North. EntrepreNorth is a project on MakeWay's shared platform, which provides operational supports, governance, and charitable expertise for changemakers.

