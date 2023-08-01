CanNor funding of $240,000 to Association franco-yukonnaise will identify gaps in bilingual services in three territories, and support a recruitment campaign

WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Strong local economies thrive when they attract a diverse and talented workforce to fill gaps in existing sectors, or improve and innovate in new ones. In official language minority communities, building capacity for services in both official languages improves prosperity and growth for all Canadians to thrive.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $240,000 to support a pan-territorial campaign targeting bilingual workers to fill job vacancies and build capacity across numerous sectors.

Led by the Association franco-yukonnaise (AFY), which will work alongside counterpart francophone associations in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, this three-year project works with local businesses, and municipal and territorial governments to identify sectors in need of bilingual employees, while increasing online outreach campaigns and in-person presentations to Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick post-secondary institutions and career fairs. The AFY will also work to expand the supply of bilingual services and products in the Yukon, and help improve French capacity for small- and medium-sized businesses operating in the territory.

Funding for this initiative is being provided through the Economic Development Initiative (EDI), which supports projects encouraging economic diversification in official language minority communities, and addresses objectives identified in the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023.

"Diversification is crucial for our Northern economies to succeed, especially in sectors like tourism, as more Canadians and people from across the globe show interest in visiting all three territories. Supporting this project by the Association franco-yukonnaise will give Northern businesses an invaluable tool to fill positions, increase their services and continue to grow."

"Bilingual workers have much to offer for economies big and small across Canada, but especially in official language minority communities, where small- and medium-sized businesses often struggle to find the support they need to provide services in both official languages. By giving Northern economies pathways to recruit bilingual workers, this initiative will address capacity gaps across multiple sectors, and will improve the quality of life for official language minority community members seeking services in their language of choice."

"The Yukon has much to offer Canadians who wish to visit or make this territory their home. I am glad that our government can support the Association franco-yukonnaise in their efforts to recruit bilingual workers to come to our wonderful territory and contribute to our growing economy. Initiatives like this rely on partnerships and innovative thinking, and summon the best of the Yukon spirit."

"On behalf of the Association franco-yukonnaise, I sincerely thank the federal government for its financial support for this important pan-territorial project. We are confident that increasing the capacity to offer services in French in our minority communities will contribute to their continued development."

Quick facts

The Economic Development Initiative (EDI) provides financial support to projects that encourage economic diversification, business development, innovation, partnerships and increased support for small- and medium-sized enterprises in official language minority communities (OLMCs).

In 2018, the Government of Canada announced its Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023: Investing in Our Future . The Plan came with a budget of $2.7 billion over 5 years allocated among 15 federal departments and agencies. CanNor is responsible for delivering EDI funding across Nunavut , the Northwest Territories and the Yukon .

announced its . The Plan came with a budget of over 5 years allocated among 15 federal departments and agencies. CanNor is responsible for delivering EDI funding across , the and the . In 2023, the Government of Canada announced its Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration. This new Action Plan extends the investments outlined in the previous Action Plan — roughly $2.7 billion over five years that has now become ongoing, permanent funding — while injecting an additional $1.4 billion over five years in new funding.

