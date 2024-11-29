CED grants $630,000 to Commerce International Québec Montérégie-Ouest.

CHÂTEAUGUAY, QC, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Regional export promotions organizations (ORPEX) are valuable allies for entrepreneurs who wish to become active in external markets. That is why Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay‒Lacolle, took the opportunity during her visit to the organization today to announce a non-repayable contribution of $630,000 for the Commerce International Québec Montérégie-Ouest (CIQMO) ORPEX for three years (2024 to 2027). This announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED.

This assistance demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to support organizations that play a key role in serving and mentoring SMEs, in this case in their efforts to do business internationally. Improving export capacity among Quebec's businesses to increase their sales, productivity and competitiveness and stimulate economic growth is a priority for CED.

The aim of the CIQMO's project is to provide specialized advisory services and mentoring to organizations in the Montérégie-Ouest region to support them in their efforts to develop and diversify export markets. The project will also make it possible to enhance the services available through collective projects that foster inter‍-‍regional coherence and maximize spin‍-‍offs across Quebec. CED's assistance will focus on costs associated with providing the regional export promotion service and with offering enhanced export services for collective projects.

ORPEX organizations help businesses, among other things, to:

develop an international business plan





obtain export information





organize actions to enter external markets





receive a diagnostic on their export capacity





learn about funding opportunities for their export projects





acquire specialized training.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they represent key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"This announcement is an excellent example of what our government is doing to give local businesses and entrepreneurs the concrete means to participate in the growth of our economy. With these investments, we are helping the socio-economic community of the Montérégie-Ouest region to prosper by investing in homegrown businesses and organizations that will raise Quebec's profile not just across Canada, but around the world."

Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay‒Lacolle

"Our government wants to help businesses seize opportunities in many markets outside Quebec. Our support for the CIQMO ORPEX aligns perfectly with our plan for economic growth. I am delighted with this support for the CIQMO, which has been serving organizations in the Montérégie-Ouest region for nearly 25 years now."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Quebec's export businesses face a whole series of challenges in their efforts to export. They are in constant need of support, whether to respond to a simple question or to guide them throughout the export process. The contribution we have received from CED is much more than funding. It is a vote of confidence in our mission, a recognition of our commitment to international development, and an invitation to propel our local businesses towards new horizons. Together, we are building bridges internationally, and every dollar invested in our projects becomes a driver of international growth and the success of the Montérégie region's businesses."

Maria de Lourdes Fretes, Executive Director and International Commissioner, CIQMO

Quick facts

The ORPEX organizations aim to raise awareness among Quebec businesses of the growth potential exports represent and then to guide them in conquering and diversifying external markets.





businesses of the growth potential exports represent and then to guide them in conquering and diversifying external markets. The funds are being provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.





CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Jean-Christophe Armstrong, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 343-543-7313, Email: [email protected]