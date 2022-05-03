Heffel's highly-anticipated auction will take place in real time, through the firm's unparalleled Digital Saleroom, the first of its kind in Canada. Broadcast from three connected auction rooms in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, participation will be entirely remote, allowing collectors to "raise their paddles" from anywhere in the world, by means of telephone, absentee and online bidding.

Heffel is honoured to offer a group of nine works from the collection of Joan Stewart Clarke, a visionary art enthusiast who, over her decades of collecting, built lasting relationships with industry-greats and shared her passion with those who were fortunate to know her. Leading the group is an outstanding 1972 canvas by Robert Motherwell, August Sea #5. Commanding in every way, it is the first major work by the American Abstract Expressionist icon to ever be offered at auction in Canada.

Next year marks the centenary of the iconic Jean Paul Riopelle, and the market for his works parallels his enduring legacy. As Canada prepares to celebrate his artistic genius, Riopelle is once again in the auction spotlight with six works on offer. Sans titre, a 1953 masterpiece canvas shines bright in the sale, and will undoubtedly excite collectors across the world. The palette-knife with drip showstopper, fresh to the auction market, features a rainbow of colours and all of the qualities of the most sought-after works by the artist.

"We are incredibly proud to share these masterworks with eager and passionate collectors globally," said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "The strength of Heffel's offering this spring is a product of lasting relationships with our consignors, who have entrusted us to find proud new homes for artworks they have treasured and enjoyed for many years."

Highlights from the Heffel Auction

A superb canvas, August Sea #5, by American powerhouse Robert Motherwell tops the Heffel sale by estimate. The abstract masterpeice, commanding in scale and rich in colour, is the first major work by Motherwell ever offered at auction in Canada (est. $2,000,000 – 2,500,000).

Heffel Spring Auction Schedule

To give interested buyers from across Canada an opportunity to view these works, the collection is being previewed in three cities leading up to the auction (by appointment) and through virtual gallery tours.

Vancouver : Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 25, 11 am – 6 pm, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street)

Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 25, 11 am – 6 pm, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street) Montreal : Friday, May 6 to Wednesday, May 11 , 11 am – 6 pm, Galerie Heffel (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest)

Friday, May 6 to , 11 am – 6 pm, (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest) Toronto : Friday, May 20 to Tuesday, May 31, 11 am – 6 pm, Heffel Gallery (13 Hazelton Avenue)

The three-session auction will take place on Wednesday, June 1. The sale will be broadcast live at Heffel.com and several remote bidding options will be available.

4:30 pm ET — Video Presentation

5:00 pm ET — Post-War & Contemporary Art

7:00 pm ET — Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art

8:30 pm ET – The Joan Stewart Clarke Collection

For details on the previews and auction, and to access the online catalogues, please visit www.heffel.com .

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling three quarters of a billion dollars. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

