More than $89 million invested in clean economy infrastructure projects across British Columbia

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities across the province will benefit from more energy-efficient buildings, clean energy, and better access to clean transportation options after a joint investment of more than $89 million from the federal and provincial governments, and local partners.

The North Shore is powering up with green upgrades through two projects, ensuring that communities have enhanced access to reliable, clean, and renewable energy.

At Capilano University in the District of North Vancouver, improvements to the reliability and efficiency of the university's electrical infrastructure will get underway in 2025, including supporting a planned increase in energy use over the next 10 years. The project will include extending service capabilities by installing underground feeder cables and constructing feeder duct banks at various locations.

In the City of North Vancouver, Lonsdale Energy aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40%. A new energy plant will displace natural gas consumption and increase the use of renewable energy by extracting heat from raw sewage to provide heating to over 15,600 residents served by its district energy system. The operational facility will include two water-to-water electric heat pumps with a heating capacity of at least 5 MW. Additionally, the project will include environmental enhancements to the area near Mosquito Creek and improvements to the surrounding public spaces.

Other projects across the province include the construction of a wastewater treatment plant and a geothermal electric plant, energy efficiency retrofits and modernization for community and health centers, and electrification connections that will provide buildings with access to clean and renewable electricity.

"In communities across British Columbia, this infrastructure funding is helping provide more people with clean, affordable, and reliable energy. I visited two organizations on the North Shore today, Lonsdale Energy Corp. and Capilano University, that are great examples of how investing in green infrastructure can enhance energy efficiency, save money, and build healthier, more vibrant communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in local infrastructure like community centers, medical facilities, wastewater systems, and universities directly supports families living on the North Shore and across British Columbia. These projects promote a cleaner, more resilient future while putting more money back into the pockets of Canadians. By focusing on these critical areas, we are not only supporting immediate community needs but also investing in long-term benefits that will improve quality of life and drive economic growth across the province."

The Honourable Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North-Seymour and Minister of Citizens' Services

"Residents in North Vancouver will benefit from clean energy infrastructure that reduces heating and hot water costs while also protecting the environment. The North Vancouver Interceptor Sewer Heat Recovery project shows how all orders of government can work together to use clean energy to fight climate change, lower everyday costs for people and improve the quality of life for communities across B.C."

The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"With this joint investment, we are providing communities increased supports to address the climate crisis and create innovative opportunities for everyone. By investing into clean energy projects, we can build a more climate-friendly and affordable future for British Columbians."

The Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

"Switching to clean energy is central to our CleanBC plan, not only to combat climate change but also to improve the health and well-being of people and create stronger, more resilient communities. These investments will make our homes, businesses, and public spaces more energy-efficient, benefiting people across the province by providing cleaner, more affordable energy and creating a healthier environment."

The Honourable Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

"We know today's climate crisis requires bold, innovative solutions. Local governments are key partners in this work but we require support. With this funding, we will be able to construct a new sewer heat recovery plant that will save approximately 7,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year, reducing Lonsdale Energy's greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in 2027. This project represents a significant step towards our goal of building a low-carbon city for future generations."

Her Worship Linda Buchanan, Mayor of City of North Vancouver

"These projects are great examples of how we are working with organizations across the province to help them reduce their reliance on fossil fuels by using more clean electricity. About 98 per cent of the power we generate comes from clean or renewable resources, making us a leader in clean electricity generation in western North America."

Chris O'Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro

"Recovering heat from sewage has been an untapped resource for renewable energy on the North Shore. Through this project, Lonsdale Energy will recover and recirculate heat going down the drain to benefit our customers and community. Shifting to renewable energy sources to heat our community energy system will lead to a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient city."

Karsten Veng, CEO of Lonsdale Energy

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing more than $29 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $30 million through the CleanBC Communities Fund, and local partners are contributing a combined $29.9 million and are responsible for any additional costs.

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing through the CleanBC Communities Fund, and local partners are contributing a combined and are responsible for any additional costs. The CleanBC Communities Fund provides federal and provincial funding for community infrastructure projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a decreased reliance on fossil fuels, focusing on renewable energy, access to clean-energy transportation, improved energy efficiency of buildings, and the generation of clean energy.

The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 150 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia with a total federal contribution of more than $600 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $418 million .

with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

