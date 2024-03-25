BLAINVILLE, QC, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Blainville marked the start of construction of Habitations Rive Gauche Blainville, a project that will add 100 social and affordable housing units for families, individuals, women in difficulty and semi-independent seniors in Blainville. The initiative, spearheaded by the Habitations Rive Gauche organization, represents a total investment of more than $40.3 million.

This event was attended by France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Federal Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant; Mario Laframboise, Member of the National Assembly for Blainville; Liza Poulin, Mayor of Blainville; and Danielle Bilodeau, President of Habitations Rive Gauche.

The Government of Quebec invested nearly $16.2 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), including nearly $14.6 million from the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. The SHQ is also securing Habitations Rive Gauche's mortgage loan.

The Government of Canada is contributing more than $11.4 million to the project under the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The City of Blainville is contributing a total of more than $6.2 million.

Quotes:

"Our government is working on all fronts to ensure that more Quebecers enjoy a quality living environment. The housing crisis is affecting many vulnerable households, and I'm certain that these 100 units will make a real difference in the lives of their future residents. I would like to thank all of our partners who worked to make this project a reality, because the key to success is working together to build more, faster."

– France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and collaboration from all levels of government."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I want to thank everyone who had a hand in the development of this innovative project, which will improve living conditions for many Blainville residents. Your initiative puts into action our government's strong commitment to improving housing models in Quebec. Your efforts will help provide low-income households with healthy, safe, affordable and accessible homes."

– Mario Laframboise, Member of the National Assembly for Blainville

"Investing in affordable housing isn't about pouring money into concrete. It's about investing in the well-being of the people who live in our communities. This is the case for the future residents of these social and affordable units, who will have access to a safe and comfortable place to call home, where they can rest, recharge, and welcome their loved ones. We are continuing to deliver for Quebecers by taking concrete actions that make a real difference."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"The City of Blainville is proud of this project, which will help respond to the housing shortage in our region. Our needs are great, and this project will put a roof over the heads of hundreds of people living in unstable conditions and give them a quality living environment. Finally, I hope to continue this collaboration with all of the partners involved, so that we can complete other projects like this, soon.

– Liza Poulin, Mayor of Blainville

"Today, we are marking the result of a citizen-led initiative for affordable housing in Blainville supported by the municipality and financial partners. Bâtir son quartier is proud to be working on the Habitations Rive-Gauche Blainville project, which reflects our commitment to supportive and inclusive community housing."

– Edith Cyr, Executive Director, Bâtir son quartier

"We're very proud to see Habitations Rive Gauche Blainville breaking ground. This project is the result of years of hard work, and numerous steps, discussions and meetings. Thanks to the perseverance of everyone who contributed to and believed in the project, we're here today to mark the eagerly awaited start of construction! Together, we're building more than just housing; we're building a supportive community. To all the partners supporting us in this human and social adventure, thank you for making Habitations Rive Gauche Blainville a warm and welcoming place to live for those who need it most."

– Danielle Bilodeau, President of Habitations Rive Gauche

Highlights:

Up to 36 of the 100 households in the future building could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $620,000 over 5 years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Blainville (10%).

over 5 years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the (10%). Habitations Rive Gauche is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help develop affordable and community housing.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation, and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]