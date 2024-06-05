More than 160 Canadian entrepreneurs recognized as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 finalists

EY celebrates three decades of championing Canadian entrepreneurship

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples – EY Canada is proud to recognize more than 160 entrepreneurs as regional finalists in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 program today. Selected by an independent panel of judges, businesses from coast-to-coast have been recognized for their value creation, purpose-driven leadership and the impact of their work on communities around them.

Meet the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 finalists (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

Now celebrating its 30th year anniversary in Canada, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes entrepreneurs who continuously repaint and reframe our economy from innovative angles through their unique visions and hard work. Since 1994, the program has celebrated the accomplishments of hundreds of diverse Canadian entrepreneurs and CEOs who are helping to deliver the innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world.

"This year's finalists exemplify the caliber of entrepreneurs we have championed in our program for the past three decades," says Rachel Rodrigues , EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Canada Program Director. "From real estate and energy to technology and beyond, each of these entrepreneurs is unlocking new sources of value for the Canadian economy, while also leading the way in sustainable and socially responsible business practices."

The program works in tandem with EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ and Entrepreneurs Access Network to support businesses in growing, scaling and navigating ever-evolving challenges, while fostering an equitable and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. The ecosystem connects successful participants with visionary business leaders, promoting collaboration and innovation across all industries and sectors.

"By transforming established industries and launching groundbreaking ventures, these entrepreneurs are navigating evolving market landscapes and meeting customer needs with agility," says Rodrigues. "We're proud to recognize their success in addressing critical issues with innovative solutions, contributing to job creation and economic growth in Canada."

View the full list of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Pacific finalists

of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Pacific finalists View the full list of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Prairies finalists

of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Prairies finalists View the full list of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Ontario finalists

of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Ontario finalists View the full list of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Québec finalists

of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Québec finalists View the full list of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Atlantic finalists

What's next?

The independent panel of judges will select an overall winner from each region, who will be announced in October. Overall regional winners will then compete at the national level in November for the title of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024. The overall Canadian winner will go on to compete in Monaco for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2025. Last year's winners, Aisha Yang and Musharaf Syed of Herbaland Naturals Inc. — the largest gummy vitamin manufacturer in Canada based in BC — are in Monaco this week to represent Canada on the world stage for EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 .

More information

Visit ey.com/ca/eoy for more program details and follow #EOYCanada on social media for the latest program updates.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character, and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants that help to build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2024 Pacific independent judging panel comprises of Ryan Barrington-Foote, President, Jim Pattison Group; Christine Bergeron, President & CEO, Concert Properties; Curtis Braber, CEO, BE Power Equipment; Abi Coman-Walker, COO, Acuitas Therapeutics; Stephen Lee, CEO, Musqueam Capital Corp.; and Bill Tam, Founder and Managing Director, ThoughtBridge.

The 2024 Prairies independent judging panel comprises of Gursh Bal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Zeno Renewables; Frank Burdzy, CEO, Homestyle Selections LP; Jennifer Carlson, Founder & CEO, Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.; JoeAnne Hardy, President, WBM Technologies LP; Noorudin Jiwani, President & CEO, Aliya's Foods Limited; and Tiffany Kaminsky, Co-Founder & Chief Impact Officer, Symend.

The 2024 Ontario independent judging panel comprises of Gavin Armstrong, Founder & CEO, Lucky Iron Life; Sandra Bosela, Co-Head Private Markets Group, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Private Equity, OPTrust; Reena Chaudhary, Managing Partner, Sia Partners; Kathy Cheng, President, Redwood Classics Apparel; and Mat Micheli, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Viral Nation Inc.

The 2024 Québec independent judging panel comprises of Pelra Azondekon, Managing Director, asterX | Quebecor; Isabelle Côté, CEO, Coffrages Synergy Formwork; Jean-François Côté, President & CEO, Sharethrough; Christian Fabi, Partner, Novacap; Serge Harnois, CEO, Harnois Énergies; Orlane Panet, Co-Founder & CEO, MicroHabitat Urban Farming; Madeleine Paquin, Former CEO, Logistec Corporation; and Martin Thériault, Founder, CEO & Chairman, Previan.

The 2024 Atlantic independent judging panel comprises of Hilda Broomfield-Letemplier, President, Pressure Pipe Procurement & Management Services; John Flewelling, President & CEO, CBCL; Gaëtan Thomas, President & CEO | Executive VP, CÉNB | bluehome; and Sheena Young, President & CEO, Young's Lobster Company Ltd.

This year's program national sponsors are Air Canada, TSX Inc., The Globe and Mail and The Printing House.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com . Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada .

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: Nicolette Addesa, [email protected], +1 647 220 6240