Government of Canada invites potentially eligible seniors aged 70 and up to apply for Canadian Dental Care Plan

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) recently hit a major milestone when it reached one million seniors who have been deemed eligible for dental care coverage, helping to ease financial barriers to accessing dental care.

No one should have to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills. The CDCP is going to help make dental care more affordable for Canadians, including the 9 million Canadians who are estimated to currently not have coverage.

Today, while visiting the Seton Villa Retirement Society in Burnaby, British Columbia, Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech, announced that the Government of Canada is now extending invitations to seniors, aged 70 and up to apply to the CDCP, with instructions on how to validate their eligibility by phone.

Minister Beech urged those who have already received a letter to contact Service Canada by phone before April 30, 2024. As Service Canada prepares to open the online application portal for Canadian residents ages 65 and up in May 2024, personalized application codes sent in existing invitation letters for those ages 70 and up will soon expire. If applying after April 30, applications can be completed using the online portal.

Once Canadian residents are approved by Service Canada, Sun Life then enrolls eligible applicants in the CDCP and will send them a welcome package, including information on the CDCP, coverage details, their member card, and the start date of their coverage.

People who qualify for the CDCP can start seeing a dentist or other dental care provider as early as May 2024, based on their coverage date. An individual's coverage start date, the date at which they can begin to access services, will vary based on when the application is received and when enrolment is completed. Expenses made prior to the coverage start date will not be covered.

Before receiving any dental care services, CDCP clients should confirm that their provider is participating in the plan and that services they will be receiving will be covered by the CDCP. The CDCP may not cover the full cost of the dental visit, and these costs must be paid directly to the provider after an appointment.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Quotes

"Reaching one million approved applications is a remarkable achievement. It is a testament to our Service Canada staff who are committed to providing seamless, high-quality service. That level of service will continue as we expand the eligibility to more Canadians. Our focus remains on ensuring Canadians have access to necessary dental care services."

The Honourable Terry Beech

Minister of Citizens' Services

"One million people have been approved for the Canadian Dental Care Plan. That's one million people that may have never visited an oral health professional, or can't afford it and don't have insurance, but can now get access. More Canadians are signing up every single day. Dental care is critical to overall health and this plan will mean better health care for people all across the country."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Today's milestone has proven our commitment to providing seniors with access to affordable dental care. Making dental care accessible to all means giving Canadians a higher quality of life."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Minister for Seniors

"Today, we crossed another major milestone. Since the launch of the Canadian Dental Care Plan, more than one million seniors have been approved for dental care coverage. As potentially eligible seniors over 70 start receiving their invitations to apply this month, even more Canadians will benefit from access to affordable dental care."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"As we continue to roll out the Canadian Dental Care Plan, I invite Canadians to file their tax returns. This is an important requirement for this plan, and for several other credits and benefits offered by the government."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

As of March 4, 2024 over 1.2 million Canadians have attested for the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP).

over 1.2 million Canadians have attested for the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). Budget 2023 announced an investment of $13 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, and $4.4 billion ongoing, to implement the CDCP, making it the biggest government program in generations.

over five years, starting in 2023-24, and ongoing, to implement the CDCP, making it the biggest government program in generations. The CDCP is administered by Health Canada in collaboration with Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), through Service Canada, and Sun Life.

To qualify for the CDCP, you must have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000 , not have access to employer/pension-sponsored or private dental insurance and have filed your tax return in the previous year.

, not have access to employer/pension-sponsored or private dental insurance and have filed your tax return in the previous year. To improve dental care outcomes, the CDCP will help cover a wide range of dental care services, on the recommendation of a dental care provider. Examples of these services include preventive care such as scaling (cleaning), as well as other services such as exams, x-rays, fillings, removable dentures, and root canal treatments.

The Canada Dental Benefit will continue to support families with children under the age of 12 until June 30, 2024 . Parents and caregivers will be able to apply for the CDCP for children under the age of 18 as of June 2024 .

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Erik Nosaluk, Director of Communications and Issues Management, Office of the Minister of Citizens' Services, [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]