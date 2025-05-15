HALIFAX, NS, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced an expansion of its codeshare partnerships with Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM), offering guests connecting through Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Paris Charles de Gaulle enhanced access a broader network of European destinations all with the ease of a single booking.

"As part of our commitment to flying Canadians where they want to go, these expanded partnerships provide WestJet guests with more options to explore 59 sought-after European destinations this summer," said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director of Airport Affairs and Alliances. "With WestJet's recent transatlantic network expansions, guests travelling from across the country will benefit from more choice and convenience when travelling through Paris and Amsterdam. For guests originating in, or connecting through Atlantic Canada in particular, these enhancements are a gamechanger – offering guests travelling from or through Halifax and St. John's more destinations, fewer layovers and convenient access to Europe."

Guests travelling on WestJet codeshare flights with Air France and KLM will enjoy the convenience of booking their entire journey on one ticket, with a seamless single connection at CDG or AMS, baggage transfers and earning WestJet Rewards throughout their journey.

WestJet and KLM open the door for more Europe from Atlantic Canada

Guests flying WestJet's new route from Halifax to Amsterdam can connect beyond AMS to 14 destinations throughout KLM's European network including multiple cities in Italy, Portugal and France.

Country City Airport Code Belgium Brussels, BE BRU Czechia Prague, CZ PRG Finland Helsinki, FI HEL France Bordeaux, FR BOD Marseille, FR MRS Nice, FR NCE Paris-De Gaulle, FR CDG Rennes, FR RNS Toulouse, FR TLS Italy Bologna, IT BLQ Florence, IT FLR Milan-Linate, IT LIN Portugal Lisbon, PT LIS Porto, PT OPO

Additional Air France codeshare destinations deliver on choice for East and West

WestJet guests departing from Calgary, Halifax and St. John's can now access four additional European destinations via CDG. With today's enhancements, guests have access to more than 50 destinations through Air France's massive network in Europe through their global hub in Paris.

Country City Airport Code Romania Bucharest, RO OTP Hungary Budapest, HU BUD Czechia Prague, CZ PRG Italy Bologna, IT BLQ

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

