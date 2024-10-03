BURFORD, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - BeautiTone, the number one Canadian-made and owned retail paint brand, has revealed its 2025 Colour of the Year, Midnight Flora (TR25-3-3), a vivid shade of red-purple that captivates with its magical, mysterious depth.

Midnight Flora is a deep dramatic red-purple that creates the feeling of an enchanting garden at twilight, invoking a moody aesthetic.

"Midnight Flora speaks to the profound shift toward imagination we're seeing in colour and design, one that is shaped by a freedom of creativity," said Kristen Gear, Lead Design & Colour Specialist, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. "Canadians can use our 2025 trend colours to create bold and striking spaces."

The centrepiece of the BeautiTone 2025 Colour Trends, Midnight Flora is one of seven stunning hues along with four supporting neutrals in the new palette, including Stillness, a deep green-blue that conjures feelings of calmness and tranquility; Bloom, a gentle earthly pink that is sweet, youthful, and balances the deeper tones within the palette; and Drift, a perfectly balanced mid-tone blue reminiscent of a serene ocean or a clear sky.

"This year's trend palette features colours inspired by fleeting moments of beauty in the natural world," said Gear. "Blending equal parts research and imagination, the BeautiTone 2025 Colour Trends combines what we're seeing in fashion, design, and culture with colours that work well together and are sure to get Canadians excited to paint."

The 2025 colour palette compliments a series of emerging trends, including "colour drenching" in which not only walls but ceilings and furniture are painted or selected in the same colour, in effect "drenching" the space. This is often used to highlight architectural features by allowing the colour to flow uninterrupted across surfaces.

BeautiTone's 2025 Colour of the Year and Colour Trends palettes are available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. Midnight Flora and other colours are available in BeautiTone's Designer, Signature, Pure and PRO paint lines.

BeautiTone Paint and Home Products Division

This Division of Home Hardware Stores Limited is headquartered in Burford, Ontario and is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. BeautiTone distributes a full range of private label products, including BeautiTone paints and a wide range of aerosol and cleaning products. BeautiTone is the #1 Canadian-owned and Canadian-made retail paint brand, exclusively sold at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone includes Designer, Signature, Pure, Wood-Shield, PRO and specialty products. BeautiTone has made top quality paints and home products since 1980, and by providing expert advice and designer results, has earned Home Hardware a reputation as Canada's Paint Experts. More information about BeautiTone and Home Hardware is available at homehardware.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

