MONTRÉAL, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Aiming to stimulate research and development on advanced lithium batteries for vehicles, the International Conference on Advanced Lithium Batteries for Automobile Applications (ABAA) will bring together high-level policy makers from the USA, China, Europe, Japan and Korea, along with world-renowned scientists, automakers and battery manufacturers. The 15th edition will be held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal from October 28 to 30, 2024.

Montréal to Host the 15th International Conference on Advanced Lithium Batteries for Automobile Applications in 2024. (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal) Montréal’s winning bid was spearheaded by Prof. Karim Zaghib, an eminent researcher, scientist and professor in the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering at Concordia University. (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

The ABAA conference is one of the most influential events in the field of electric vehicle batteries. Its aim is clear: to shape the future of sustainable mobility. By highlighting the latest discoveries and applications, it promotes research and innovation and encourages the adoption of sustainable practices in the lithium battery industry. In so doing, the conference plays a crucial role in strengthening the battery ecosystem, not just in Canada but around the world.

The presence of senior political figures from several countries at the 15th edition of the ABAA International Conference bears witness to the important role played by Québec and Canada in advanced vehicle battery R&D and to the interest shown by governments worldwide. Holding the conference in Montréal will also bolster Québec and Canada's ambitions to produce "green", fully traceable batteries through initiative such as the introduction of a "battery passport." The passport will play an essential role in ensuring transparency and minimizing batteries' environmental impact by creating a green and stable supply chain for critical minerals.

The electrifying energy of Professor Karim Zaghib

In the face of international competition, particularly from Asia, Montréal's bid was spearheaded by Prof. Karim Zaghib, an eminent researcher, scientist and professor in the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering at Concordia University. Globally recognized for his innovative contributions in the field of battery materials, he is considered one of the main architects of Québec's battery industry for electric vehicles. Professor Zaghib directs the "Electrifying Society" research program, which received a seven-year, $123-million grant from the Canada First Research Excellence Fund.

In chairing the ABAA conference, Professor Zaghib will be assisted by Vice-President Sarah Sajedi, CEO of AI Mogul and ERA Environmental Management Solutions, a specialist in environmental certification and AI for over 30 years.

Prof. Karim Zaghib is also the driving force behind Montréal's successful bid to host the International Meeting on Lithium Batteries, which will be held at the Palais des congrès in 2026 and for which he will serve as chair.

Quotations

"ABAA conferences aim to boost global R&D in advanced lithium batteries for vehicles. In addition to providing a forum for discussions and sharing the latest developments in the field, they foster international collaboration by bringing together high-level policy makers, major automakers, battery industry manufacturers and world-renowned scientists. As an industry professional and researcher, I see this event as a remarkable opportunity for Montréal, Québec and Canada to position themselves as leaders in the energy revolution and play an active role in shaping the future of sustainable mobility." – Prof. Karim Zaghib, President and CEO of Electrifying Society (Canada First) and a researcher, scientist and professor in the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering at Concordia University.

"It gives the Palais des congrès de Montréal great pride to be named host of the 15th edition of the ABAA International Conference, a preeminent event that spurs innovation and sustainability in automotive technologies. It is an ambitious and transformative goal, one that directly echoes the Palais's desire to contribute to Québec's economic growth and societal progress by encouraging the sharing of knowledge and know-how in support of sustainable development. I would like to thank Prof. Karim Zaghib for his unwavering commitment and invaluable contribution to Québec's and Canada's reputation in the field of clean energy." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO, Palais des congrès de Montréal

"Holding this world-renowned conference on a technology as crucial as lithium batteries for electric vehicles confirms Montréal's drawing power for professionals, researchers and experts in the industry. Prof. Karim Zaghib is certainly an eloquent example of that fact. By hosting this conference, Montréal is enhancing its reputation as a hub of research and technological innovation. We are confident that this event will open the door to new business opportunities and collaborative ventures with local businesses." – Yves Lalumière, President and CEO, Tourisme Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for six years in a row. congresmtl.com

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

For further information: Sébastien Zickgraf, Advisor and Copywriter, Communications and Public Affairs, Marketing and Communications Department, Palais des congrès de Montréal, Tel: 514 871-5849, Email: [email protected]