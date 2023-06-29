The Government of Canada supports the 43rd Festival International de Jazz de Montréal.

MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Jazz music is once again taking centre stage in Montréal this year as the legendary Festival International de Jazz`s rich and diverse programming makes this vibrant event in the heart of the city a can't-miss celebration.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, and the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), highlighted the Government of Canada's support for le Festival International de Jazz de Montréal.

Canadian Heritage provided $800,000 in support for the 2023 festival through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This will ensure the public can enjoy diverse programming and performances by internationally renowned artists, as well as many free performances. The event will also feature artists from different cultural communities, showcasing Montréal's multiculturalism.

CED announced $2,062,125 in non-repayable financial contributions for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 festivals. This support will help market and promote the Festival internationally, attract tourists to Montréal, and support new program development.

"Well-known and emerging artists will electrify Montréal with the sounds of jazz, blues and world music during the 43rd Festival de Jazz. The Government of Canada is proud to support this world-class event. I hope all local residents and visitors discovering these wonderful talents have a wonderful festival. It's sure to be an unforgettable event."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"Our government is proud to support the 43rd Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, a true flagship event for our cultural industry that shines an international spotlight on this unique city. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the entire team and artists, visitors from near and far can enjoy the vibrant rhythms of jazz and take in the exceptional sights and sounds of Montréal."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Le Festival International de Jazz de Montréal provides a bright spotlight for a mode cultural expression that captivates audience the world over. As a showcase of artistic excellence and inclusion, this gathering symbolizes the soul of our country. The Government Canada is very proud to support this iconic event, given its profound impact on promoting diversity, encouraging creativity and strengthening our cultural fabric. We are committed to supporting these remarkable events that unite communities, celebrate heritage and inspire future generations."

–The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Member of Parliament (Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs)

"We're very proud of the quality programming for the 43rd Festival, which is contemporary, diverse and packed with gems. Internationally renowned artists will come together with rising stars, sometimes on the same stage, and jazz will be truly celebrated in Montréal's famed venues and outdoor stages. From June 29 to July 8, 2023, visitors can come and be part of the energy and excitement of this iconic summer festival in Montréal. Come and join the celebration!"

– Maurin Auxéméry, Director of Programming, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

Founded in 1979 with the aim of introducing the world's finest musicians to the public and promoting appreciation for jazz and related musical genres, le Festival International de Jazz de Montréal is also a major tourist attraction in Montréal and a springboard for local musicians.

For 2023, internationally renowned artists will be showcased alongside rising new jazz stars, sometimes on the same stage, like the Wilfrid-Pelletier series. Also, several established artists will be making their first appearance at the festival.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides support for organizations that host arts festivals or seasonal professional performance programs. The fund also supports organizations that back arts groups.

CED's Quebec Economic Development Program helps communities capitalize on promising opportunities for future economic development and diversification.

