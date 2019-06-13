Mont-Tremblant Gets Ready to Jazz It Up from July 31 to August 4!

The Government of Canada Supports Festi Jazz Mont-Tremblant

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced $8,100 in support for the 12th annual Festi Jazz Mont-Tremblant today.

The Government of Canada made the investment through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program – Local Festivals component. This support will allow local residents, as well as regional artists and artisans, to get involved in their community and in the festival planning.

"Through the years, Festi Jazz Mont-Temblant has found a place in the hearts of locals and tourists alike. Offering an important stage for local artists, it's a great place to discover new music. I am proud that our government is contributing to the success of this can't-miss event, which supports the cultural vitality and tourism economy in the Laurentians."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"The Festi Jazz Mont-Tremblant thanks Canadian Heritage for its financial support for this 12th festival. This substantial contribution will help the festival to continue its development in the community, and to make this edition a great success."

– Luc Hamel, President and Director, Festi Jazz Mont-Tremblant

Festi Jazz Mont-Tremblant will take place from July 31 to August 4. Fifty free concerts will be held across three outdoor stages downtown and seven other venues around Mont-Tremblant. Twenty thousand music fans are expected at the festival.

As part of its opening concert on Wednesday, July 31, Festi Jazz will feature talented singer and pianist Elizabeth Shepherd's quintet. This concert is part of the Jazz sous les étoiles series.

Among the many artists featured, the 2019 Festi Jazz will feature emerging Canadian jazz guitar star Sam Kirmaye on Friday, August 2, at 7 p.m., in the Jazz Extra Promutuel Assurance Boréale series.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program helps give local artists, artisans, heritage performers, and specialists more opportunities to engage with their communities through festivals, events and projects. The program also allows local groups to celebrate their region's history and heritage.

