Plant Bar provides Canadians with a tasty plant-based alternative to much-loved products. Two 90g bars, Chocolatey Smooth and Salted Caramel, are made by substituting almond paste for dairy.

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Mondelēz International is introducing Canadians to a new chocolatey confection for the those looking for a vegan alternative to the classic, creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk taste. The Cadbury Plant Bar is available at retailers nationwide in two flavours: Chocolatey Smooth and Salted Caramel to offer Canadians even more choice when looking for a moment of indulgence.

The Cadbury Plant Bar is available at retailers nationwide in two flavours: Chocolatey Smooth and Salted Caramel. (CNW Group/Mondelez International, Inc.)

"We know many Cadbury-lovers have been excited for the arrival of the Cadbury Plant Bar, since it launched in the UK last year, and we're delighted to finally have a vegan option for Canadians," said Chantal Butler, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelēz Canada. "As one of the leaders in snacking, we know Canadians' tastes are changing, which is why it's our ambition to provide a wide range of products for snack lovers with even more choices to suit their lifestyles."

Developed over two years at Mondelēz International's Global Centre of Excellence for Chocolate Research and Development in Bournville, UK, the Cadbury Plant Bar is made with almond paste instead of milk. This provides a plant-based alternative to the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk, with a hint of nuttiness. The bars are registered with the Vegan Society of the UK and meet their quality standards allowing use of the Vegan logo on packaging.

All of Cadbury's chocolate brands in Canada, including Cadbury Plant Bar, source cocoa through Cocoa Life – Mondelez International's sustainable cocoa sourcing program that encourages responsible farming, and by helping fight deforestation and support cocoa farming communities. Mondelēz International recently announced that they were doubling down on their commitment to Cocoa Life with a $600 million investment in its cocoa sourcing practices, aiming to increase the number of cocoa farming households reaching a living income, enhance child protection systems and seek no deforestation on Cocoa Life farms globally.

The 90g Cadbury Plant Bar is now available in Canada, wherever Cadbury products are sold.

Mondelēz International's 2020 Snacking Made Right Report provides a comprehensive update on the company's 2025 sustainable and mindful snacking goals and its progress towards achieving these goals.

