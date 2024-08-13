Celebrating friendship, the global brands and newfound besties are dropping exclusive treats and unique Spotify experience for fans to share with their besties for a limited time

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Coca-Cola® and the OREO® brands have teamed up as "besties" to create two exclusive and limited-edition products: OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition. Inspired by "besties" around the world, the two iconic brands are, for a limited time, sparking celebration amongst besties with the launch of two legendary products and unique digital experiences.

OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition will be available for a limited time only beginning in September (CNW Group/Mondelez International, Inc.)

"The collaboration between OREO and Coca-Cola is the perfect expression of the playfulness of OREO and the Real Magic at the core of the Coca-Cola brand – and we couldn't be prouder to bring these new products and unexpected moments of connection to our Canadian fans," said Solange Grimard, Senior Marketing Manager for Canada at The Coca-Cola Company. "We're looking forward to Canadian besties joining us in celebrating this first-of-its-kind collaboration."

"We are constantly working to excite our Canadian consumers with unique launches and surprising experiences. This time, we're taking it a step further by celebrating the newfound bestie bond that OREO and Coca-Cola share, bringing a twist on two classics to our fanbases across the country," said Sarah Au, Marketing Director, Cookies at Mondelēz Canada.

OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition will be available for a limited time only and will offer unique experiences that celebrate the magic and playfulness of teaming up with a bestie.

Both products feature a captivating design and sleek packaging, adorned with the distinctive OREO® cookie embossments and stacked Coca-Cola® bottles. With each sip of the Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition, fans can savour a refreshing Coca-Cola® taste with flavourful hints inspired by OREO® cookies, creating an unparalleled experience from these new-found besties.

The limited-edition OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie boasts a distinctive design with a red and black colour-blocked design featuring one signature OREO chocolate Coca-Cola wafer cookie on one side and a red-coloured Golden OREO wafer embossed with one of three unique designs on the other. These cookies are stuffed with a creamy filling and popping candy, each bite designed to transport you to the experience of drinking the beverage.

'BESTIES' fosters connections beyond boundaries through immersive digital experiences, inviting fans to activate 'Bestie Mode' and team up with their closest friends to participate. Created in partnership with Spotify, the OREO® and Coca-Cola® brands will unveil the 'Bestie Mode Digital Experience,' an exclusive platform and first-of-its-kind musical experience designed for besties to merge music tastes and enjoy together.

By scanning a QR code on Coca-Cola® and the OREO® brand products, fans can follow the steps to explore 'Bestie Mode' and sync up music preferences with their bestie. Spotify Free users will also be invited to access the bestie experience via on platform promotion. Once connected to a Spotify account, fans will be prompted with questions to see how their taste in music stacks up against their bestie's. A playlist will be generated with combined music preferences for besties to enjoy together.

The OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition will be available in local grocery stores and convenience stores across Canada beginning in September.

Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition is the newest product from Coca-Cola Creations®. By tapping into emerging technologies, collaborating with brands, artists and designers, and creating experiences across digital and physical worlds, Coca-Cola® Creations continues to infuse the iconic Coca-Cola® brand with new expressions of creativity and cultural connections, allowing fans to experience the Real Magic of Coca-Cola®.

The OREO® brand prides itself on crafting innovative treats that captivate consumers' taste buds and imagination. The brand's latest creation, OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie, represents its ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of flavour innovation. Through playful collaborations and by leveraging new technologies, the OREO® brand aims to continue offering experiences that resonate with its fans.

The global campaign was created by WPP Open X and OREO brand agency partners. Agency Credits: AKQA, TMA, EssenceMediacom, VaynerMedia, Ogilvy, Weber Shandwick, Golden UK, Bulletproof, Dentsu, VML, and PXP.

For more information about Coca-Cola® Creations, visit www.coca-cola.com/ca/en/offerings/creations , and the OREO® brand products, visit www.snackworks.ca/en/brands/oreo.

About The Coca–Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-cola.ca.

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is WORLD'S FAVOURITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/oreocanada1, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO or on Instagram @OREO_Canada.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

