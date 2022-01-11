Schlieper comes to this leadership role in Canada following her success leading the Mondelēz business in Latin America's Southern Cone region (Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay). In that position, which she has held since May 2019, Schlieper led a substantial turnaround of the business, against a challenging backdrop of the pandemic and in a volatile economy and demanding business climate.

Schlieper joined Mondelēz International in 2013, bringing with her strong experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry, including senior strategy roles with Unilever and J&F Group in both Latin America and Europe. Within Mondelēz, she has advanced through a number of different roles, including Director, Powdered Beverages, Brazil, Category Director, Biscuits, Brazil, Equity Director for Latin America Biscuits and Vice President, Biscuits for Latin America. In her role as VP, Biscuits, she helped drive strong category growth while building a high-performing leadership team. Schlieper played an important role in the implementation of a new operating model in Latin America, establishing new ways of working and integrating and enhancing key business processes.

"We are excited to welcome Karla to the North America region, and to our Canadian business, as we focus on driving our growth ambition and snacking leadership in Canada," said Glen Walter, executive vice president and president, North America for Mondelēz International. "Her passion for developing people, paired with strong end-to-end business acumen, positions her well to lead the Canada business in its next phase, and in achieving its growth targets."

"We also want to thank Martin Parent for his leadership of the Canadian business over these past few years, including his role in advancing our snacking ambition and prioritizing the health and safety of our people and business during a very challenging time," added Walter.

Over recent years, the Mondelez Canada business has established a strong snacking vision and focused on being a preferred partner to customers. In addition, the organization has made meaningful strides in advancing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and was recognized as a top employer and Great Place to Work for 2021.

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

