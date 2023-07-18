As a part of a long-standing partnership between the two organizations, Mondelez Canada aims to help ensure kids in need have access to healthy food items this summer

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - School's out for summer, and while students across Canada are looking forward to adventures beyond the classroom, for many, the summer months bring about increased food insecurity, due to lack of access to critical in-school meal programs. Mondelez Canada is contributing $75,000 to Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program to help ensure children who rely on in-school programs across Canada can have access to healthy food items this summer.

Mondelez Canada, the company behind snacking brands including CADBURY, OREO and RITZ is a long-standing partner with Food Banks Canada, and proudly provides annual support for Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program.

"We're passionate supporters of the After the Bell program, and proud to contribute annually because we know one third of food bank clients are children and summer hunger is a real problem for many children and families facing food insecurity, especially this year," said Karla Schlieper, President, Mondelez Canada. "Creating a snacking world that is good for people and kind to the planet are some of the core values to the Mondelez mission and working closely with Food Banks Canada is just one of the many ways we aim to live those values."

The contribution from Mondelez Canada will directly benefit Canadian children and will help deliver healthy food packs through the After the Bell program to the most vulnerable children in communities across Canada this summer. Each pack contains child-friendly, nutritious foods such as shelf stable milk, hummus, crackers, cereal, oatmeal and sunflower seeds. The packs are then sent to the local food bank who uses grant money to supplement the food packs with perishable items such as apples, sugar snap peas, cheese, and yogurt.

"This year, because of increased demand, Food Banks Canada's target is to distribute 185,000 food packs to over 200 communities across Canada," said Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Mondelez Canada's continued partnership and generous contributions to the After the Bell program has an immense impact in helping to make that mission possible."

Food Banks Canada and the Mondelez Canada portfolio of brands have a long-standing partnership. This donation follows closely behind Mondelez brand CADBURY commitment to donating $100,000 to select food banks across Canada earlier this year, as a part of the CADBURY Share Goodness campaign.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. We're leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; and Sour Patch Kids candy. We are one of the largest snack companies in the world with global net revenues of approximately $28.7 billion in 2021. We hold the #1 global position in biscuits (cookies and crackers) and #2 in chocolate, while we're growing rapidly in baked snacks. We also make and sell candy as well as various cheese & grocery and powdered beverage products in certain markets. We have operations in more than 80 countries and employ around 80,000 in our factories, offices, research & development facilities and distribution activities around the world.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report . Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Mondelez International, Inc.

For further information: Katie Thomas, [email protected] , 847-943-5678