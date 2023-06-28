SARNIA, ON , June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - In Ontario, Canadian Coast Guard personnel have a critical role in saving lives and assisting mariners in distress on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence River, Georgian Bay and connecting waterways. The Government of Canada continues to make significant investments to ensure the Coast Guard's search and rescue professionals have the modern equipment they need to carry out their important missions.

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, and Coast Guard personnel officially open the Search and rescue station in Kingston, Ontario. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, and the Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, Mark Gerretsen, celebrated the official opening of the Canadian Coast Guard's new search and rescue station in Kingston, Ontario.

This modern station is strategically located in the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, on the northeast corner of Lake Ontario where the lake meets the St. Lawrence River. The Coast Guard stands ready to assist the thousands of recreational boaters and commercial mariners in and around the area.

The new station and dock represents an investment of $5.5 million. It features a new large workshop to store equipment, and to carry out vessel repair and maintenance. The station has new accommodations; including five bedrooms, a kitchen, large common areas, laundry room, and exercise area for crew who live there while on duty.

In addition, the facility features a new space, known as the "Ready Room", where crew members have easy access to, and can prepare their equipment for search and rescue operations.

The Canadian Coast Guard operates 9 search and rescue (SAR) stations across the Great Lakes - in Amherstburg, Cobourg, Goderich, Kingston, Meaford, Port Dover, Port Weller, Thunder Bay, and Tobermory. These stations are open annually, typically from April to December.

Quotes

"The new Kingston search and rescue station will reduce response times, house newer technology, and provide a better facility for the people who help keep Canadians safe. This new station is part of our continued work to make sure Coast Guard members have the tools they need to carry out their important work."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Coast Guard Search and Rescue base is an important fixture in Kingston. This new station is a welcome upgrade to our community and waterfront, and will continue to give boaters and mariners in the area a sense of assurance knowing the Coast Guard is well-equipped and ready to help those in need."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

Quick Facts

The new Search and Rescue station in Kingston is located to optimize response time and consolidate program assets, including a new fixed and floating dock, a Canadian Hydrographic Service gauge station and storage space for Environmental Response equipment, on DFO owned property.

is located to optimize response time and consolidate program assets, including a new fixed and floating dock, a Canadian Hydrographic Service gauge station and storage space for Environmental Response equipment, on DFO owned property. The building has been constructed with a roof top grid-tied solar array and high efficiency construction materials. A new communications tower was erected at the site, allowing the station to communicate with boats, and receive distress calls.

The new station was completed in September 2019 , and the old station in Portsmouth Olympic Harbour has been demolished. COVID-19 restrictions did not allow for an official opening of the new facility until now. The Canadian Coast Guard is proud to introduce it to the community it serves.

, and the old station in Portsmouth Olympic Harbour has been demolished. COVID-19 restrictions did not allow for an official opening of the new facility until now. The Canadian Coast Guard is proud to introduce it to the community it serves. Nationally, the Canadian Coast Guard responds to over 6,000 calls for marine assistance every year.

