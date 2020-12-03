Ministers Qualtrough and Bains explore opportunities to improve accessibility requirements for buildings in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, as we celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Navdeep Bains, are collaborating on developing improved accessibility requirements for buildings.

Accessibility Standards Canada and the National Research Council of Canada are exploring how their organizations can collaborate to support the development of standards and codes, respectively, to increase the accessibility of buildings for Canadians.

The standards developed by Accessibility Standards Canada will inform accessibility requirements for buildings in Canada. As an important part of this work, the community of persons with disabilities will be involved in the standard development process.

"In our consultations leading to the Accessible Canada Act, Canadians made it clear that an accessible built environment is a priority. We have adopted a disability inclusive approach to removing barriers for persons with disabilities in Canada, and are eager to see the results of this collaboration between Accessibility Standards Canada and the National Research Council of Canada. With an innovative and creative approach to accessible building solutions, we are one step closer to building an accessible and disability inclusive Canada."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"Our Government is committed to improving building accessibility for all Canadians. This partnership will bring Canada's accessibility experts together so that they might find new ways of collaborating, and develop new building solutions that will benefit everyone. I look forward to seeing what innovations they come up with."

– Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, Navdeep Bains

Accessibility Standards Canada develops and revises accessibility standards. New standards will set out how the Government of Canada and federal sector organizations prevent, identify and remove barriers to accessibility. These standards have the potential to be used as models for other regulating jurisdictions as well.





and federal sector organizations prevent, identify and remove barriers to accessibility. These standards have the potential to be used as models for other regulating jurisdictions as well. The National Research Council of Canada's Construction Research Centre provides research to support the development of building codes and standards. By working directly with Accessibility Standards Canada, they are exploring new opportunities to collaborate to enhance research focused on improved accessible building solutions.





of Construction Research Centre provides research to support the development of building codes and standards. By working directly with Accessibility Standards Canada, they are exploring new opportunities to collaborate to enhance research focused on improved accessible building solutions. The Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes is an independent, balanced, public committee of construction expert volunteers that develops the national model building codes through a consultative process with key stakeholders and the general public.





The National Research Council of Canada provides administrative and technical support to the Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes, as well as science-based knowledge to support technical committees in the code development process.





of provides administrative and technical support to the Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes, as well as science-based knowledge to support technical committees in the code development process. The National Model Codes become law once adopted by a province or territory in their building regulations. They can be adapted or modified to suit each jurisdiction's specific regulatory needs.

