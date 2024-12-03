GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Accessibility Standards Canada (ASC) is pleased to announce today the release of the CAN/ASC-1.1:2024 – Employment standard. This equity-based standard on accessibility has been officially approved as a National Standard of Canada (NSC) by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

This standard represents a significant step forward in promoting accessibility and fostering inclusion in workplaces across Canada. It provides organizations with practical guidance to proactively remove barriers in the workplace. It aims to enable people with disabilities to access more job opportunities, contribute fully to the economy, and thrive.

The standard addresses organizational policies, systems, and leadership. It focuses on key aspects of the entire employment lifecycle, including:

recruitment,

hiring,

onboarding,

retention,

career development and promotion,

performance management,

redeployment,

compensation; and

job exit.

The development of this standard was led by ASC's technical committee, which includes a majority of members who identify as persons with disabilities or as part of equity-deserving groups. Our technical committee members' diverse lived experiences and expertise shaped the standard to address real-world barriers and deliver meaningful change for Canadians.

CAN/ASC-1.1:2024 Employment aligns with SCC's standards development organization requirements and guidance. This includes the involvement of a balanced committee of stakeholders, a rigorous public consultation, bilingual publication, and adherence to international standards development best practices.

The release of this standard reflects ASC's commitment to developing world-class, equity-based standards that not only promote accessibility within Canada but can also serve as a model globally.

"Employment was identified as a top priority for Canadians during consultations for the Accessible Canada Act and our 2020 public consultation. This standard is a direct response to that call. It's designed to provide organizations with the tools they need to remove barriers and to promote equity and inclusion in the workplace. With support from our technical committee members, a vast network of stakeholders, diverse disability organizations and communities and experts, we are building a future where accessibility is the cornerstone of our workplaces and communities. We're helping to build a stronger economy and a society where everyone can truly thrive."

– Dino Zuppa, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

The CAN/ASC-1.1:2024 Employment standard sets best practices for accessible employment. It directly supports the socio-economic inclusion of Canadians with disabilities. It also aligns with Canada's Disability Inclusion Action Plan and the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities.

Disability Inclusion Action Plan and the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities. The standard focuses on key requirements, such as: organizational policies and systems, culture, engagement, and education within the workplace, work disability management, accommodations, barriers encountered during recruitment, hiring and onboarding, barriers encountered in worker retention, professional development, pay equity (compensation), performance management, and job separation.

The standard is available for free on our website. It is offered in English and French, and in HTML and Word formats. It is accompanied by a plain language summary in both languages and in sign languages.

Accessibility Standards Canada's standards are developed by technical committees of experts and individuals with lived experience, including at least 30% who are people with disabilities—currently exceeding 50%. Guided by the "Nothing without us" principle, these committees combine subject matter expertise with real-world perspectives to ensure accessibility needs are addressed. The public is also invited to provide input during the draft review process, making the standards truly inclusive and reflective of diverse needs.

Accessibility Standards Canada is an accredited standards development organization with the Standards Council of Canada . It is mandated to create a barrier-free Canada by 2040. To achieve this, the organization develops and revises accessibility standards, advances accessibility research, and shares valuable information to support inclusion and equity.

