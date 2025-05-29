GATINEAU, QC, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Accessibility Standards Canada is pleased to announce today the publication of the revised CAN/ASC-1.1:2024 (REV-2025)-Employment standard.

First released in December of 2024, this revised edition includes important updates. These revisions will help create a work environment that is equitable, accessible, and inclusive for all workers, including persons with disabilities.

The revised standard introduces new requirements for removing and preventing employment-related accessibility barriers. This includes how organizations can improve accessibility in the workplace. It also clarifies existing requirements to help organizations better support workers with disabilities.

The revisions to the standard include:

updated language for several clauses

a section on culture, engagement, and education, which gives requirements to foster inclusive, respectful and positive workplace cultures and environments

a section on accessibility support systems, which provides organizations with requirements to meet the individual needs of employees

three informative annexes that give background to the standard, context on lived experience with disability, and practical guidance for integration into existing policies

The standard helps organizations identify, remove, and prevent barriers at every stage of employment. It gives them the tools to create equitable and inclusive workplaces that include the skills and talents of employees with disabilities.

This revised edition was shaped through collaboration with people with disabilities and lived experience, technical experts, accessibility experts and other partners. It reflects Accessibility Standards Canada's equity-based approach and commitment to developing world-class, accessibility standards.

Quote

"The federal government is helping to even the playing field in workplaces across Canada. The revised Accessibility Standards Canada publication released today supports organizations right across the country in bringing needed change to create more inclusive and accessible workplaces for all workers. Together with industry, we are building a fairer workforce fit for the scale of the challenges of our times and worthy of the ambition of every worker."

– Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families

"Our employment standard reflects our vision for accessible and equitable workplaces across Canada. It was developed by people with disabilities, for people with disabilities who know best the needs of the community. The revised edition provides organizations with a full set of requirements for creating a work environment where every employee can thrive and contribute to their full potential. As a wide-ranging and inclusive standard, it's a model for what accessible employment should look like, both in Canada and around the world."

– Dino Zuppa, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

Quick facts

CAN/ASC-1.1:2024 (REV-2025)-Employment is a National Standard of Canada approved by the Standards Council of Canada .

approved by the Standards Council of . The standard focuses on key requirements, including: organizational policies and systems culture, engagement, and education within the workplace work disability management accommodations barriers encountered during recruitment, hiring and onboarding barriers encountered in worker retention, professional development, pay equity (compensation), performance management, and job separation

The standard is available for free on our website. It is offered in English and French, and in HTML and Word formats. It is accompanied by a plain language summary in both languages and in sign languages.

Accessibility Standards Canada's technical committee led the development of this standard. A majority of technical committee members identify as persons with disabilities, and a majority of members identify as persons who are part of equity-deserving groups.

The CAN/ASC-1.1:2024 (REV-2025)-Employment standard aligns with Canada's Disability Inclusion Action Plan and the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities, directly supporting the socio-economic inclusion of Canadians with disabilities.

Disability Inclusion Action Plan and the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities, directly supporting the socio-economic inclusion of Canadians with disabilities. Accessibility Standards Canada is an accredited standards development organization with the Standards Council of Canada . It is mandated to create a barrier-free Canada by 2040. To achieve this, the organization: develops and revises accessibility standards advances accessibility research shares valuable information to support inclusion and equity

. It is mandated to create a barrier-free by 2040. To achieve this, the organization:

