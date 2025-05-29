GATINEAU, QC, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Accessibility Standards Canada is pleased to announce today the publication of the CAN/ASC-2.8:2025 – Accessible-Ready Housing standard. This new equity-based standard intends to help ensure homes are designed for adaptability, and ready to be accessible.

The standard provides practical accessible-ready design requirements – making it easier to meet people's needs and reduce barriers over time. It covers everything from entrances, kitchens, bathrooms, and stairs, to parking, and emergency features. It helps to prevent barriers before they exist by building flexible features into the design of homes. For instance:

reinforced walls for future lifts or grab bars

clear doorways and paths of travel for mobility devices

reachable or easily modified operating controls, like thermostats

Accessible-ready housing allows people to adapt their homes to changing needs – whether it's aging in place or accommodating a disability. Designing with accessibility from the start leads to smarter, more cost-effective housing and solutions.

CAN/ASC 2.8, Accessible-Ready Housing has been approved as a National Standard of Canada by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). This recognition means that the standard meets SCC's rigorous standards development requirements. This includes a full public review and alignment with international best practices.

The standard was developed by an Accessibility Standards Canada technical committee. The committee is made up primarily of people with disabilities and members of equity-deserving groups. This reflects the organization's equity-based approach and its commitment to developing accessibility standards that create meaningful, lasting change for Canadians.

"Accessibility benefits everyone, including people with disabilities. By designing homes that are ready to adapt, we're building communities that can support all of us through life's changes, whether temporary or permanent. Our standard on accessible-ready housing was developed by people with disabilities, for people with disabilities, and is designed to remove accessibility barriers and create adaptable homes for everyone."

– Dino Zuppa, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

CAN/ASC 2.8, Accessible-Ready Housing is a National Standard of Canada approved by the Standards Council of Canada .

approved by the Standards Council of . The standard takes a Design for Accessible-Ready (DAR) approach. This approach makes housing easily adaptable with minimal changes. It anticipates future accessibility needs and helps reduce costly renovations.

The standard covers accessibility in the following areas: entrances parking common areas interior paths kitchens bathrooms emergency features

The standard aligns with the government's Housing Design Catalogue, directly supporting accessible-ready housing needs across Canada .

. The standard is available for free on our website. It is offered in English and French, and in HTML and Word formats. It is accompanied by a plain language summary in both languages and in sign languages.

Accessibility Standards Canada is an accredited standards development organization with the Standards Council of Canada . It is mandated to create a barrier-free Canada by 2040. To achieve this, the organization: develops and revises accessibility standards advances accessibility research shares valuable information to support inclusion and equity

. It is mandated to create a barrier-free by 2040. To achieve this, the organization:

