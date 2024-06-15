GATINEAU, QC, June 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Ya'ara Saks, issued the following statement on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day:

"Elder abuse is a crime that can take many forms. Canada joins countries around the globe on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in speaking out against this mistreatment so we can improve the safety and well-being of our parents, grandparents, neighbours and friends.

Elder abuse is any deliberate behaviour, attitude or speech by a person a senior trusts—such as a family member, friend or caregiver—that causes or is likely to cause psychological, physical, sexual or financial harm or distress to an older adult.

It can be hard to recognize elder abuse. But we all have a role in stopping it. Signs can include sudden changes in appearance or behaviour, unexplained injuries or financial changes, conflicts with caregivers, or poor hygiene and health care.

The recently published federal policy definition of mistreatment of older persons can also help identify abuse.

If you see the signs, talk to a trusted family member, friends, health care professionals, or the authorities to find a way to help.

The Preventing and Addressing Family Violence: The Health Perspective Investment program and the New Horizons for Seniors Program deliver support to projects helping prevent and address elder abuse in our communities. Through investment in research and community organizations, these programs are studying the best ways to prevent and respond to abuse and helping seniors protect themselves against abuse.

Every senior in Canada deserves to age with dignity. And there's no dignity in living with abuse. We will bring an end to elder abuse, so no senior has to live with that shame, fear, or isolation.

