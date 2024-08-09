OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, and the Honourable Dan Vandal, issued the following statement today:

"Today, on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, we recognize and celebrate the histories, cultures and important contributions of Indigenous Peoples and communities in Canada and around the world.

"Indigenous communities around the world are keepers of their cultures, languages, and wisdom. In all their diversity, they share the common challenges of protecting their autonomy, preserving their histories, and upholding their ways of life.

"It is essential that we work to protect Indigenous ways of life and perspectives not just in Canada, but globally. Here in Canada, we are working to advance self-determination and ensure that Indigenous communities' rights and political, economic, and social structures are protected. In partnership with First Nations, Inuit, Métis, and Indigenous Modern Treaty partners, we are re-establishing Nation-to-Nation relationships and advancing Indigenous visions for self-determination. In doing so, we are working with Indigenous partners to put the UN Declaration Act into action, as reflected in the UN Declaration Act Action Plan.

"As we celebrate this day, we recognize the importance of preserving the distinct cultures and traditions of Indigenous Peoples in Canada and throughout the world. Their invaluable contributions to economic development, climate resilience, and cultural diversity are vital to our collective future. By respecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples and supporting their vision for self-determination, we not only honour their significance, but ensure a more diverse and sustainable world for all."

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

