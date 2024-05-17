GATINEAU, QC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, issued the following statement today on this International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia:

"The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia was created in 2004 to draw attention to the violence, hate, and discrimination experienced by Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and additionally sexually and gender-diverse (2SLGBTQI+) people.

Across the world, and here at home, we continue to see unprecedented attacks on the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ people. Today, the Government of Canada reaffirms its commitment to support 2SLGBTQI+ communities who face discrimination, hate, and violence based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

We also know that homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia continue to have devastating impacts, creating higher risks of mental health issues, unemployment, homelessness, and harassment. We must come together as a society to move beyond tolerance and towards acceptance.

This year's theme "No one left behind: equality, freedom, and justice for all" is a call for unity. Only through solidarity will we create a world without injustice, where no one is left behind. The Government of Canada is taking historic action to build a safer, more inclusive future for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. The only way we can address this rise in hate is together.

Now in its second year of implementation, the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan aims to advance rights and equality for 2SLGBTQI+ people. This plan is helping to create a more equitable Canada for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. It builds upon work to address the persisting disparities faced by these communities.

The Government of Canada is also developing the new Canada Action Plan on Combatting Hate which includes addressing hate faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities. This new action plan includes measures to address hateful rhetoric and build safer and more inclusive communities. It also aligns with the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan. Budget 2024 proposed that Women and Gender Equality Canada support 2SLGBTQI+ not-for-profit organizations by investing an additional $12 million over five years, to be delivered through the 2SLGBTQI+ Projects Funds to build and sustain community resilience against hate and discrimination. An investment of $3 million over two years will also help Women and Gender Equality Canada support security needs for Pride festivals.

2SLGBTQI+ people are also more at risk of gender-based violence. The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence is a strategic framework that underlines coordinated federal, provincial and territorial commitment to support victims and survivors of gender-based violence, as well as their families. The 10-year Plan also aims to shift behaviours and actions to create a safer Canada for everyone. The federal contribution to the Plan is the federal Gender-based Violence Strategy. Both the Strategy and the Plan include actions to address gender-based violence experienced by 2SLGBTQI+ people.

The Government of Canada is committed to reducing health inequities of queer and trans communities. This includes funding for tailored programs that aim to promote mental health, reduce harm related to substance use, provide access to treatment and care for sexually transmitted infections, reduce barriers to accessing sexual and reproductive health care, including gender-affirming care, as well as strengthen health research in these fields.

Join us today, and every day, by speaking out against hate and all forms of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. Together, we can make this country more inclusive and safer, so everyone can be open about who they are and who they love."

