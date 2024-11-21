Minister Wilkinson Welcomes the Indigenous Council's 'Kinship and Prosperity' Report to Power More Indigenous, Rural and Remote Communities with Clean Energy

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigenous Peoples have traditional knowledge and expertise to help address climate change and protect the environment.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson welcomed the release of Kinship and Prosperity: Proven Solutions for a Clean Energy Landscape, the Wah-ila-toos Indigenous Council's Report. The report provides recommendations to power more Indigenous, rural and remote communities with clean energy while recognizing the various challenges these communities face. It affirms that Indigenous Peoples are leaders and knowledge keepers, and that they have the skills and experiences needed to establish a thriving economy while living in reciprocity with the environment.

The recommendations outlined in the report will help inform the development of future climate strategies and policies, providing a framework for integrating Indigenous voices into this work. The Government of Canada will continue to work with Indigenous Peoples and other energy partners to identify opportunities to advance joint priorities including in response to the Council's advice, which will also be reflected in Canada's upcoming Clean Electricity Strategy.

We thank the Council for the significant and important work it has done over the past two years, including on this report. These recommendations will play a key role in guiding action to reduce the use of expensive and polluting fossil fuels for heat and power in Indigenous, rural and remote communities and instead advance clean energy solutions that have the potential to save people money on energy and create economic opportunities and jobs in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

"I thank the Council members for their work and recommendations, which speak to the power and contribution of Indigenous leadership in advancing clean energy in Indigenous, rural and remote communities. They will contribute to creating economic prosperity and security now and into the future as well as build strong, healthy and more resilient communities and make life affordable, especially in the North. Seizing the opportunity that clean energy presents continues to be important for Indigenous communities and the Government of Canada as we work together toward reconciliation. I look forward to continuing work on shared priorities guided by the Council's advice."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"It is only through the collective efforts of Indigenous communities, industry, government and local leaders that we will see results in our fight against climate change. I am deeply heartened by and appreciative of the hard work of the Wah-ila-toos Indigenous Council, who have offered important guidance for further advancing Indigenous clean energy leadership. I look forward to seeing these principles and recommendations woven into Canada's path to a cleaner energy future.''

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

"We are grateful for the expertise and leadership of the Wah-ila-toos Indigenous Council in advancing energy transition efforts within Indigenous communities and across the country. Our government continues to work in partnership with Indigenous communities to support reconciliation and self-determination. Together with Indigenous partners, we are building a low-emission, cost-effective energy future, which will in turn improve health and resilience within Indigenous communities and across Canada."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

The members of the Wah-ila-toos Indigenous Council, launched in December 2022 , were selected on the basis of their knowledge and leadership in supporting community-driven clean energy projects within Indigenous communities.

, were selected on the basis of their knowledge and leadership in supporting community-driven clean energy projects within Indigenous communities. The Council is distinctions-based, with First Nation, Inuit and Métis representation, and reflects diverse communities, languages, geographic regions, skills and genders.

