Minister Wilkinson meets with North Atlantic right whale protection partners during visit to Moncton

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, met with hard-working members of the federal government, non-government organizations and universities to discuss their ongoing work to protect North Atlantic right whales this year.

Over the past few weeks, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) Conservation and Protection fishery officers, scientists and marine mammal response coordinators, with partners from Transport Canada, the Campobello Whale Rescue Team and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), have worked together to disentangle rope and gear from two North Atlantic right whales spotted in the area.

As part of DFO's efforts to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale, fishery officers and the Canadian Coast Guard have just completed a three-day operation searching for and retrieving lost fishing gear, known as ghost gear, from the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Partner groups with specialized expertise in marine mammals and species at risk, like Marine Animal Response Society (MARS), Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals (GREMM), Campobello and Tangly Whales, have also been instrumental in our efforts to protect these iconic mammals.

On any given day, five or more aircraft could be flying over the waters of Atlantic Canada in search for whales. This includes flights by DFO's Conservation and Protection and Science aircraft, as well as Transport Canada's National Aerial Surveillance Program. Since April, the Government of Canada has spent over 1,150 hours in the air monitoring North Atlantic right whales in Atlantic Canada. Surveillance efforts will continue throughout the season, weather permitting.

Earlier this month, the Government of Canada announced additional measures to protect North Atlantic right whales.

Stay Connected

Follow the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

